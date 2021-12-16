Anatomy Of A Heartbreak: Why Does It Physically Hurt?

I was heartbroken at the beginning of 2020. My then-partner’s timing was rather special. I was recovering from abdominal surgery, shuffling around with a stoop and unable to do much for myself. The winter of our relationship was defined by a damaging push-pull dynamic and she was right to bow out, but I had kept trying because I loved her deeply. When she left my place after delivering the blow, I wept myself empty on the sofa while my dog licked my cheeks. In the subsequent weeks it was hard to tell what was post-surgery discomfort and what was the pain of heartbreak. But when I thought of her, of us, I felt a murky heaviness in my gut. As I texted a friend at the time, it felt like my belly was full of algae. My usually raging appetite dissolved. I had cereal for dinner more times than I’d care to remember.