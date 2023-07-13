Anatomy Of A Heartbreak: Why Does It Physically Hurt?

My friend Rosie spent two years caring for her mother, Sarah, when she became ill with cancer. Rosie’s dedication, along with the knowing humour between her and Sarah in the face of such pain — right to the end — is one of the most beautiful things I have witnessed. Sarah died in August. "I told myself when we arrived at the hospice: 'I am heartbroken but I am okay. Here we are. I surrender,'" says Rosie. "When she died I felt my heart break into a million pieces and it’s still shattered." Four months on, she describes the physical feeling as "somebody taking a cheese grater to my innards; nausea that comes from total vulnerability and rawness". Regular therapy and being around close friends is helping her "deal with the sense of crisis" but she knows there is "no getting around this period of heartbreak''. It is a necessary pain.