Do You Ask For Their Star Sign Before A Date? You’re Not Alone

While for many, like Charlie, astrology is more of a talking point than a genuine belief, it is intriguing just how many people look to the stars for guidance on their love lives. One recent survey by the writing platform EduBirdie found that astrology plays a “significant role” in dating for 45% of young people, with 31% admitting they wouldn’t date someone with an incompatible star sign and 21% having been dumped due to the zodiac. Unfortunately for Sofia (a Taurus, by the way), she’s part of the latter statistic. “When I asked why, he said he had to check with his astrologist if we would be a good match because he wouldn't want to waste his time if not,” she tells us. In response, she refused a date. “I wouldn't want to have a relationship that is defined by [astrology] rather than personality,” she says.