Your Communication Style, Based On Your Sign

Beyond giving you some context into how you talk and think, your Mercury sign can help you identify potential BFFs. Comparing your respective Mercury placements with people may give you a better idea of how you'll get along. If you have Mercury in chatty Gemini, for example, you might mesh well with someone a little quieter, but just as intellectually curious as you are — like someone with Mercury in Virgo. (Although, it should be said, having misaligned Mercury signs is not a good enough excuse to dismiss someone you've just met.)