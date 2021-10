“The pandemic has thrown any sense of what was normal completely up in the air, and that includes our own sense of self,” explains Holly Roberts, a relationship counsellor at Relate . “We might have thought we were really resilient and could face anything, but multiple lockdowns and social isolation have made us more vulnerable.” She continues to explain that many of us have experienced a collective anxiety which has perhaps made us more tentative in finding our way in the world. “The pandemic has taught us life is precious and short, which is a hard thought to hold.” Roberts says that given all of this it’s unsurprising many people are struggling to decipher what they want. “The weight of this may cause us to feel unsure and perhaps question whether we want to keep doing things in the same way as we did before [...] but knowing how to make change when it’s so important to get things right may feel a little debilitating.” So if you suddenly find yourself questioning every single aspect of your life including how you feel about people in your life, you’re not alone.