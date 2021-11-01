In order to try to break out of this cycle of questions, Roberts recommends taking your time and making space for the ‘not knowing’. “It’s ok to struggle with this. It can be really scary to not have a clue about what you want from life, or who you want in your life, but the more we try to deny our worries, the more they try to knock on the door to let us know they are there.” To overcome this, Roberts recommends trying different things and embracing mishaps and mistakes. “If you don’t know what you want from a relationship you might need to experience different things to know what you like and don’t like. Every experience, even bad ones, will teach you something that will guide you towards the person that is right for you.”