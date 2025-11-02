Your Horoscope This Week: November 2 To 8

Pisces, the week begins with an emotional sigh of release. Mars is finishing its time in Scorpio, your sector of expansion, spirituality, and long-distance journeys, and baby… what a ride. These past weeks may have felt like an initiation, one that cracked you open and demanded deeper trust in your intuition — not the watered-down, airy kind, but the kind that whispers “go anyway” when logic says don’t. You’ve been travelling (literally or spiritually) and shedding beliefs that no longer align. And now, on November 5, Mars enters Sagittarius and your career zone, shifting the spotlight to how you show up in the world. Expect things to get louder, faster, and more visible. You’re being asked to own your expertise, pitch the dream project, apply for the thing you thought was too big, and step into your power like you didn’t just spend a month doing inner excavation. You did — and it shows. But be mindful of burnout. Mars in Sag can make you think you’re invincible — you’re not. You’re still water, love. Stay hydrated. Stay soft.



Then the Full Moon in Taurus arrives on November 6, lighting up your communication and learning zone. Something you’ve been processing mentally may suddenly drop into your body with clarity. A conversation you’ve been avoiding? A message you’ve been waiting to share? This full moon cracks open your throat chakra and dares you to speak from the heart. Words become spells now, so use them wisely. And with Uranus retrograding back into Taurus just two days later, you’re revisiting how you process, think, and even teach. This week rewires your voice and your mind, anchoring your ethereal wisdom into grounded, practical action.