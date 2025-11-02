Your Horoscope This Week: November 2 To 8
November opens with a bang — and a bite. The first few days of this month mark the final stretch of Mars in Scorpio, so if you’ve been simmering with ambition, desire, secrets, or strategy… you’re not imagining things. Mars is in its domicile here. It’s potent, precise, and a little bit ruthless. There’s a reason things have felt hot beneath the surface — emotionally, sexually, and globally.
This is a week to notice what you’ve learned during this Mars in Scorpio journey (since early October). Have you confronted your triggers? Decluttered your energy? Spoken your truth in a controlled burn? Or maybe you’ve been holding it all in, trying to perfect your next move… but Mars in Scorpio doesn’t wait forever. The first half of this week is your cosmic green light to finish strong, but be mindful of your intensity. Don’t spiral into obsession, revenge, or paranoia. You’re wiser than that now.
This is a week to notice what you’ve learned during this Mars in Scorpio journey (since early October). Have you confronted your triggers? Decluttered your energy? Spoken your truth in a controlled burn? Or maybe you’ve been holding it all in, trying to perfect your next move… but Mars in Scorpio doesn’t wait forever. The first half of this week is your cosmic green light to finish strong, but be mindful of your intensity. Don’t spiral into obsession, revenge, or paranoia. You’re wiser than that now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By Wednesday night, Mars says goodbye to Scorpio and enters freedom loving Sagittarius, and suddenly everything feels a little lighter… and a little riskier. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, exaggeration, and big-picture dreams. So this Mars in Sag transit (from Nov 5 through late December) gives us energy to believe again. We’re breaking free from emotional stagnancy and burning through limitations. Globally, you’ll see the people speaking out for justice louder than ever, organising protests, demanding rights, and moving with radical optimism. Individually, it’s time to stretch. Move your body. Hike that mountain. Try that dance class. Say yes to things your cautious self might decline. Just be careful not to say yes to everything, because Mars in Sag is also notorious for burnout. Take big swings… but be sure to rest in between.
Then on November 6th, the energy deepens with the Taurus Full Moon. Earth signs take the stage, reminding us to come back to the body, back to the breath, back to the beauty of what’s real. This lunation activates themes around money, security, self-worth, and sensuality. It’s a powerful time to pause and ask yourself: Where am I rushing? Where am I forcing what could simply flow? Taurus teaches us that consistency is magic. That pleasure isn’t earned — it’s our birthright. So yes, you can manifest the bag under this lunation, but don’t forget to enjoy the garden you’ve already built. Put your bare feet in the grass. Make the luxurious meal. Light the candle just because. Taurus wants you to taste life, not just conquer it.
Then on November 6th, the energy deepens with the Taurus Full Moon. Earth signs take the stage, reminding us to come back to the body, back to the breath, back to the beauty of what’s real. This lunation activates themes around money, security, self-worth, and sensuality. It’s a powerful time to pause and ask yourself: Where am I rushing? Where am I forcing what could simply flow? Taurus teaches us that consistency is magic. That pleasure isn’t earned — it’s our birthright. So yes, you can manifest the bag under this lunation, but don’t forget to enjoy the garden you’ve already built. Put your bare feet in the grass. Make the luxurious meal. Light the candle just because. Taurus wants you to taste life, not just conquer it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Finally, November 7th brings a double dose of cosmic intensity: Venus enters Scorpio and Uranus retrograde re-enters Taurus. Venus in Scorpio is loyal, laser-focused, and just a little bit obsessed with whatever (or whoever) has its attention. This is not the time for superficial love. We’re craving depth, intimacy, and truth. You’ll feel more sensitive to energy; you’ll pick up on what people don’t say more than what they do. And your own aura? Unmissable. You’re magnetic now. But be careful of testing people or playing mind games. Real ones want honesty, not manipulation. As for Uranus sliding back into Taurus for one final round (until it leaves for good in 2026 — not to return for 80+ years), we’re revisiting the lessons around stability, value, and revolution. What outdated ideas about money, land, pleasure, and the body need to go? What new systems are you ready to build? This is the final stretch — so let’s make it count.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Mars, your planetary ruler, is switching signs this week, and you’re gonna feel it like a gust of wind in your sails. On November 5th, Mars enters Sagittarius, activating your expansion zone, and honestly, it’s about time. You’ve been swimming in the deep, emotional waters of Mars in Scorpio for weeks now, digging through shadows and figuring out who’s really down for you and who just likes your fire. But now it’s like the fire returns to you. Mars in Sag wants you to move — mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s giving “book that trip,” “say the bold thing,” “write the damn pitch,” “go back to school,” “start the documentary,” “text your mentor back.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Your world is ready to grow, but first you’ve gotta believe there’s more than the tiny corner you’ve been stuck in. And if you’ve been shrinking yourself to survive? Not anymore. This is a cosmic jailbreak. Freedom is calling, and it wants you to answer.
Then we get hit with that Full Moon in Taurus on November 6th, lighting up your money zone — and it’s not subtle. Something you started building financially (or energetically, self-worth-wise) around the Taurus New Moon six months ago is coming to a head. Maybe you’re finally seeing the payout from something slow and steady, or maybe you’re realising where you’ve been undercharging, undervaluing, or underestimating yourself. Either way, this lunation is here to shake you back into confidence — but not without a few questions. Especially because two days later, Uranus retrograde reenters Taurus, like a surprise pop quiz from the Universe: “Have you really changed your money mindset? Or are you still clinging to fear, scarcity, or control?” The bag is trying to get bigger, Aries, but you’ve gotta stop blocking it with old narratives. Let this moon illuminate your next step, and then take it, even if your voice shakes.
Then we get hit with that Full Moon in Taurus on November 6th, lighting up your money zone — and it’s not subtle. Something you started building financially (or energetically, self-worth-wise) around the Taurus New Moon six months ago is coming to a head. Maybe you’re finally seeing the payout from something slow and steady, or maybe you’re realising where you’ve been undercharging, undervaluing, or underestimating yourself. Either way, this lunation is here to shake you back into confidence — but not without a few questions. Especially because two days later, Uranus retrograde reenters Taurus, like a surprise pop quiz from the Universe: “Have you really changed your money mindset? Or are you still clinging to fear, scarcity, or control?” The bag is trying to get bigger, Aries, but you’ve gotta stop blocking it with old narratives. Let this moon illuminate your next step, and then take it, even if your voice shakes.
And let’s not forget Venus entering Scorpio on November 7th, because whew, things are getting deep. With both the Sun and Venus now in your sector of intimacy, power, and merging, you’re not really in the mood for surface-level anything. You want to feel held. You want to feel trusted. You want to get to the bottom of it — whatever it is. This could be a magnetic time for financial partnerships too: loans, collaborations, shared investments, but make sure it’s a soul yes, not just a shiny one. Emotionally, you might find yourself craving more than words — you want actions, presence, energy. You want someone who sees through the mask, even the one you forgot you were wearing. Let yourself be soft and smart. Let yourself be all-in — but not at the expense of your boundaries. You’ve come too far to betray yourself for someone who doesn’t know how to swim in your depths.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week starts off like the drumroll before the drop… and the Full Moon in your sign on November 6th? That’s your moment, baby. You’re closing a chapter that began around your birthday season, and even if you didn’t know it, you’ve been building toward this culmination for months. Something about your identity — the way you present, the way you carry yourself, the way you take up space — is breaking through to a new level. You’re releasing versions of yourself that felt safer but smaller. And honestly? You’re no longer available for the role of “reliable one who keeps the peace.”
You’re the main character. The muse. The mountain. Don’t be surprised if emotions run high around this lunation: you might cry at random commercials, or suddenly want to chop your hair off, or finally wear the outfit you’ve been saving for “someday.” That someday is now.
And just when you think that Full Moon glow is the climax, Uranus retrograde re-enters your sign on November 8th, stirring up the final stretch of your personal revolution. Think back to the shake-ups and glow-ups that started around 2018. Uranus was trying to wake you up from autopilot. Now it’s back for the final rewrites — one last round of “plot twists” that push you closer to the version of you who lives freely, speaks boldly, and doesn’t compromise just to be liked. There might be a reunion or revisit this week, maybe with an old desire, maybe with a person, maybe with a part of you that’s been hiding. Instead of resisting it, ask: What is this moment trying to liberate me from? The future is calling, and it wants you, not your mask.
And just when you think that Full Moon glow is the climax, Uranus retrograde re-enters your sign on November 8th, stirring up the final stretch of your personal revolution. Think back to the shake-ups and glow-ups that started around 2018. Uranus was trying to wake you up from autopilot. Now it’s back for the final rewrites — one last round of “plot twists” that push you closer to the version of you who lives freely, speaks boldly, and doesn’t compromise just to be liked. There might be a reunion or revisit this week, maybe with an old desire, maybe with a person, maybe with a part of you that’s been hiding. Instead of resisting it, ask: What is this moment trying to liberate me from? The future is calling, and it wants you, not your mask.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And then Venus, your planetary ruler, slips into Scorpio on November 7th, straight into your partnership sector, and suddenly, everything feels more intense. You’re magnetising people like crazy — lovers, collaborators, past situationships you thought were long gone. But this isn’t about nostalgia. Venus in Scorpio is here to show you who’s actually ready to meet you in the depth you crave. Loyalty, sensuality, psychic connection — these are the bare minimum now. If it’s not soul-stirring, why are you entertaining it? This transit might also bring money talks in relationships or contracts with business partners, and your boundaries will be everything. You’re not here to be agreeable; you’re here to build legacy. Say what you want. Ask for what you need. And let love — the real kind — transform you.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Mars moves into Sagittarius on November 5th, and suddenly you’re not just craving connection — you’re demanding real partnership. The kind where communication feels electric and aligned, where conversations don’t loop in circles but actually go somewhere. This is happening in your relationship sector, so people might start projecting their stuff onto you, especially since Mars tends to stir tension before it brings clarity. But if you’ve been people-pleasing or avoiding the Big Talks, this week might blow that avoidance wide open.
You may find yourself blurt-blessing truths in mid-convo like: “Wait…why are we even doing this if we both want different things?” Don’t regret it. You’re setting fires, yes, but they’re the kind that forge something stronger from the ash. Whether in business, love, or friendship, Mars is turning up the heat, and if the flame doesn’t grow with you, you’re allowed to walk away.
Then the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5th hits your subconscious sector like a lucid dream you don’t want to forget. This is the realm of endings, solitude, intuition, and rest, so if you’re suddenly feeling emotionally wiped out, it’s not just you being “too sensitive.” It’s your soul saying: Pause. Listen. Heal. This full moon is helping you end an old karmic loop: maybe a self-sabotaging behaviour, an internalised fear, or a secret you’ve been carrying for way too long. Add to that Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, and you might be up late at night processing dreams, journal prompts, or uncanny synchronicities. Pay attention to what your body is telling you to… your nervous system has been holding a lot. Give it a release. Baths, naps, nature, prayers, poetry, whatever grounds you, do it. This full moon is a gentle but firm push into surrender.
Then the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5th hits your subconscious sector like a lucid dream you don’t want to forget. This is the realm of endings, solitude, intuition, and rest, so if you’re suddenly feeling emotionally wiped out, it’s not just you being “too sensitive.” It’s your soul saying: Pause. Listen. Heal. This full moon is helping you end an old karmic loop: maybe a self-sabotaging behaviour, an internalised fear, or a secret you’ve been carrying for way too long. Add to that Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, and you might be up late at night processing dreams, journal prompts, or uncanny synchronicities. Pay attention to what your body is telling you to… your nervous system has been holding a lot. Give it a release. Baths, naps, nature, prayers, poetry, whatever grounds you, do it. This full moon is a gentle but firm push into surrender.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By November 7th, Venus slips into Scorpio and lights up your daily routine zone with an edge of mystery, sensuality, and craving. You’re feeling more tuned in to your habits: what you consume, who you give your energy to, what you do with your hours. And to keep things real, Gemini: some of it has gotten too scattered. Venus in Scorpio isn’t about adding more to your to-do list, it’s about deepening what’s already working and letting the rest fall away. You might also feel more physically in tune with your body, or more aware of who at work is draining your joy. Trust your gut. This is an ideal time to bring more pleasure into your healing journey: hot yoga, Pilates, music baths, dance breaks between emails, delicious meals you eat slowly. Life isn’t a checklist. Let it become an offering.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
There’s power in rest, Cancer, and this week, the stars demand it. The Full Moon in Taurus on November 6 activates your community and dream-vision sector, revealing which collaborations are truly aligned with your soul’s long-term growth, and which have quietly expired. It may feel like a wave of both grief and gratitude floods in as you realise certain friendships, teams, or goals no longer resonate. Let it. This full moon is a mirror: Here’s what you wanted then. Here’s what you’ve outgrown. Here’s what you’re ready to dream next. If you’ve been shouldering too many people’s hopes and expectations, this week calls you back to your own lane. You’re allowed to not answer every text. You’re allowed to unplug.
Meanwhile, Mars shifts into Sagittarius on November 5, supercharging your health and daily rhythm zone with fire and pressure. You might feel the urge to finally commit to a routine—or finally ditch one that’s been draining your joy. Be mindful of burnout, especially if you’ve been over-giving. Mars here isn’t subtle; it demands action. It wants you to be more discerning with your time and habits, not more productive for productivity’s sake. Trust your body when it asks for different pacing. Then on November 7, Venus enters Scorpio, inviting more sensuality, play, and emotional depth into your creativity and romantic life. Think less “get back on track” and more “build a life where joy is the track.” Start there.
Meanwhile, Mars shifts into Sagittarius on November 5, supercharging your health and daily rhythm zone with fire and pressure. You might feel the urge to finally commit to a routine—or finally ditch one that’s been draining your joy. Be mindful of burnout, especially if you’ve been over-giving. Mars here isn’t subtle; it demands action. It wants you to be more discerning with your time and habits, not more productive for productivity’s sake. Trust your body when it asks for different pacing. Then on November 7, Venus enters Scorpio, inviting more sensuality, play, and emotional depth into your creativity and romantic life. Think less “get back on track” and more “build a life where joy is the track.” Start there.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
You’re stepping into the spotlight whether you planned to or not, Leo. The Taurus Full Moon on November 6 lights up your career and public reputation, and the impact is tangible. An opportunity you’ve been quietly nurturing may come to fruition—or a chapter may close to make space for one that’s more aligned with who you really are now. You don’t have to be ready to be seen. You just have to show up honestly. And if you’re not being recognised where you’ve been pouring your energy? Take note. This lunation brings revelations around legacy, work-life balance, and your capacity to lead in ways that feel true, not just impressive.
Then Mars enters Sagittarius on November 5 and Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, shifting your axis of expression. Mars fuels your fifth house of passion and self-expression, pushing you to say what’s been unsaid: on the page, on stage, in love, or in your journal. The fire returns to your belly. Your inner artist is hungry. Let them feast. But with Venus moving into your emotionally intense fourth house, there’s also a longing to retreat, to nurture your inner child, to reconnect with what truly feels like home. Let both parts of you breathe this week—the one who wants to shine, and the one who wants to curl up in softness. You’re both.
Then Mars enters Sagittarius on November 5 and Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, shifting your axis of expression. Mars fuels your fifth house of passion and self-expression, pushing you to say what’s been unsaid: on the page, on stage, in love, or in your journal. The fire returns to your belly. Your inner artist is hungry. Let them feast. But with Venus moving into your emotionally intense fourth house, there’s also a longing to retreat, to nurture your inner child, to reconnect with what truly feels like home. Let both parts of you breathe this week—the one who wants to shine, and the one who wants to curl up in softness. You’re both.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
This week opens with a sacred pause, Virgo: an invitation to step back and look at the bigger picture. The Full Moon in Taurus on November 6 lands in your ninth house of perspective, expansion, and spiritual philosophy, and it’s whispering: What if it’s not about fixing? What if it’s about trusting? You’ve been growing. Quietly, steadily, deeply. This full moon reveals how far you’ve come and encourages you to release the illusion that you have to have it all figured out before you take the leap. Travel, education, or even a shift in worldview could mark this week. Let curiosity lead you more than control.
With Mars entering Sagittarius (your home and roots sector) and Venus moving into your communication zone, your inner and outer voices may clash. Mars in Sagittarius could stir conflict on the home front or make you crave more independence and space than usual. That’s not a betrayal of your people — it’s a call to check in on your nervous system and boundaries. Venus in Scorpio, meanwhile, blesses your words with velvet, and you’re more sensual, intuitive, magnetic. Whether you’re writing, speaking, or just thinking, you’re tapping into a deeper truth. You don’t need to scream to be heard. Whisper your magic. It’ll find who it’s meant for.
With Mars entering Sagittarius (your home and roots sector) and Venus moving into your communication zone, your inner and outer voices may clash. Mars in Sagittarius could stir conflict on the home front or make you crave more independence and space than usual. That’s not a betrayal of your people — it’s a call to check in on your nervous system and boundaries. Venus in Scorpio, meanwhile, blesses your words with velvet, and you’re more sensual, intuitive, magnetic. Whether you’re writing, speaking, or just thinking, you’re tapping into a deeper truth. You don’t need to scream to be heard. Whisper your magic. It’ll find who it’s meant for.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, it’s time to stretch your wings and remember how much more of the world there is for you to touch. With Mars entering Sagittarius on November 5, you might feel a jolt of energy and inspiration in your communication zone — and honestly, it’s about time. You’ve been thinking deeply, maybe even overthinking, but now the cosmos is asking you to speak, write, teach, and share again. Not from a place of performance, but from presence. Your words carry fire now, Libra. Conversations will have more spark, more conviction, more truth. So whether it’s pitching that idea, reaching out to an old friend, or just hitting publish on a post you’ve been second-guessing, Mars says: just go for it.
Then just a day later, the Taurus Full Moon on November 6 illuminates your intimacy and legacy sector. And it’s not just a regular full moon: Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus two days later, intensifying whatever emotional or financial storyline is rising. This could be the time where you finally release an old debt — emotional or literal. A truth about what you truly value in deep partnerships might surface. You may feel this in your body too: your throat chakra buzzing, your sensuality heightened, your nervous system needing grounding. Ride the waves, but let go of control. There’s alchemy happening in your shadows.
Then just a day later, the Taurus Full Moon on November 6 illuminates your intimacy and legacy sector. And it’s not just a regular full moon: Uranus retrogrades back into Taurus two days later, intensifying whatever emotional or financial storyline is rising. This could be the time where you finally release an old debt — emotional or literal. A truth about what you truly value in deep partnerships might surface. You may feel this in your body too: your throat chakra buzzing, your sensuality heightened, your nervous system needing grounding. Ride the waves, but let go of control. There’s alchemy happening in your shadows.
And with Venus entering Scorpio on November 7, your money sector is now infused with magnetism. But not just the “cash flow” kind — I’m talking about a deeper rerooting in your self-worth. This is a great time to review your budget or raise your rates, yes, but it’s also about asking: am I honouring the value of my energy? Of my presence? Venus in Scorpio doesn’t do surface-level abundance. She wants you to get intimate with your desires and become unapologetic about claiming what’s already yours.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week Mars, one of your planetary rulers, is leaving your sign after an extended stay that probably felt like a bootcamp for your soul. The first few days of November carry this final blast of Martian energy, and it’s intense. You may feel a pressure to prove yourself, make a move, or demand clarity… but before you do, breathe. Mars in your sector of self has been reminding you what it feels like to move with your own instincts, not based on validation or trends, but based on your gut. And now, as it moves into Sagittarius on the 4th, your energy shifts to money, security, and self-worth.
Your identity work isn’t over, but now it’s more about how you fund the life you’re building, how you value your energy and time, and how you build confidence through aligned action. There may be unexpected purchases, business ideas, or moments where you finally charge what you’re worth. Don’t rush the pivot… just notice where the fire’s leading you.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5th, activating your relationship sector — and it’s major. Some Scorpios could be falling in love, signing a marriage license, or realising they’ve outgrown a connection they once centred their whole world around.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5th, activating your relationship sector — and it’s major. Some Scorpios could be falling in love, signing a marriage license, or realising they’ve outgrown a connection they once centred their whole world around.
You might go from “I don’t want love” to “I want a home and a legacy with someone” in 24 hours — or vice versa. The moon is revealing what you truly desire in partnership, and what you’ve been pretending not to want. Maybe you’ve been avoiding intimacy when what you crave most is to be held. Or maybe you’ve been centring a fantasy of love, while forgetting your own name in the process. This moon brings truth, clarity, and release. And with Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, that clarity isn’t temporary — it’s evolutionary. Expect twists. Expect breakthroughs. Expect to surprise even yourself.
By the time Venus enters your sign on November 7th, you’ll feel a soft but powerful return to self. Mars handed you the blueprint, but Venus wants to show you how to move with grace, magnetism, and self-awareness. This is your glow-up moment. People are watching. You’re becoming more intentional about how you show up in relationships, and how you allow others to show up for you. It’s also a powerful time to attract wealth, romantic attention, and recognition, but only if it aligns with the person you’re becoming, not the one you’ve outgrown. Venus in Scorpio doesn’t play about love, money, or authenticity. This is your cue to romanticise your own life, Scorpio. Not because it’s cute — but because it’s time.
By the time Venus enters your sign on November 7th, you’ll feel a soft but powerful return to self. Mars handed you the blueprint, but Venus wants to show you how to move with grace, magnetism, and self-awareness. This is your glow-up moment. People are watching. You’re becoming more intentional about how you show up in relationships, and how you allow others to show up for you. It’s also a powerful time to attract wealth, romantic attention, and recognition, but only if it aligns with the person you’re becoming, not the one you’ve outgrown. Venus in Scorpio doesn’t play about love, money, or authenticity. This is your cue to romanticise your own life, Scorpio. Not because it’s cute — but because it’s time.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this is your cue to stretch, breathe deep, and get ready, because Mars enters your sign on November 5th, and your world is about to speed up. The beginning of the week still carries the remnants of Mars in Scorpio, which for the past several weeks has activated your spirituality and solitude sector, pulling you inward, forcing you to look at the patterns you’ve avoided, and making you rest even when you didn’t want to. If you’ve been feeling lowkey exhausted, maybe even emotionally foggy or withdrawn, don’t trip — that was part of your cosmic reset. But now the heat is back.
As Mars returns to your sign, so does your drive, your confidence, your power to initiate, and your sense of momentum. The fog lifts. You’re inspired again. Just don’t try to do everything all at once, as this transit can make you impulsive, even reckless. Channel the fire into focused movement, especially with your body: hiking, dance classes, morning runs, boxing, swimming — anything that grounds the energy. You’re not supposed to go from zero to a hundred. But you are meant to follow the fire that feels real.
As Mars returns to your sign, so does your drive, your confidence, your power to initiate, and your sense of momentum. The fog lifts. You’re inspired again. Just don’t try to do everything all at once, as this transit can make you impulsive, even reckless. Channel the fire into focused movement, especially with your body: hiking, dance classes, morning runs, boxing, swimming — anything that grounds the energy. You’re not supposed to go from zero to a hundred. But you are meant to follow the fire that feels real.
Now let’s talk money, worth, and self-sufficiency, because the Taurus Full Moon on November 6th (followed by Uranus’ retrograde in Taurus on the 8th) is lighting up your sector of routine, work, and wellness, and it’s bringing some truth to the surface. Maybe it’s a project finally wrapping up, a contract closing, a health scare resolving, or a realisation that your burnout wasn’t just physical — it was emotional. This moon says: what in your everyday life is truly sustainable, and what needs to go?
Then, on November 7th, Venus enters Scorpio, diving into your dreams, secrets, and emotional processing zone. It’s like your sensual side turns inward. You might be craving more time alone, not because you’re antisocial, but because you’re finally understanding the beauty of emotional privacy. Old loves may resurface, either literally or energetically. You could find yourself craving intimacy without chaos, longing for depth in your friendships, or even reconnecting with a creative project that once felt too vulnerable to share. Let yourself feel things all the way through. Journal. Make playlists. Cry in the shower. Dream big. This transit is preparing you for the soft launch of a new emotional era — one that doesn’t need to be loud to be real.
Then, on November 7th, Venus enters Scorpio, diving into your dreams, secrets, and emotional processing zone. It’s like your sensual side turns inward. You might be craving more time alone, not because you’re antisocial, but because you’re finally understanding the beauty of emotional privacy. Old loves may resurface, either literally or energetically. You could find yourself craving intimacy without chaos, longing for depth in your friendships, or even reconnecting with a creative project that once felt too vulnerable to share. Let yourself feel things all the way through. Journal. Make playlists. Cry in the shower. Dream big. This transit is preparing you for the soft launch of a new emotional era — one that doesn’t need to be loud to be real.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the week begins with a quiet hum of closure, as Mars finishes its journey through Scorpio, activating your community and collective impact sector one last time. For the past month, you’ve likely been in your boss mode bag, but not in the “climb-the-ladder-alone” kind of way. You’ve been assessing who’s truly in your corner, who aligns with your vision, and where you may have been playing it small just to fit in. Now, as Mars enters Sagittarius on November 5th, you’re entering a more introspective chapter — your healing sector gets lit, and suddenly all the things you’ve been pushing through rise to the surface.
Don’t brush it off this time. If you need to rest, rest. If you need to forgive someone (or yourself), do it without making it a whole performance. This is the time to slow your hustle just enough to make sure your soul is still in the driver’s seat.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 6, and baby, this one’s personal. It activates your pleasure, romance, and creativity zone, and it’s bringing up all the feels. For some Capricorns, this could be a literal climax: a passionate fling turning serious, a creative baby being born, or a truth bomb dropping in matters of the heart. For others, it could feel like a deep craving for joy and softness that you haven’t let yourself feel in a while. Let it in. And with Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, don’t be surprised if an old crush, hobby, or dream makes an unexpected reappearance. This energy is like your inner child saying, “Can we please go back to what made us feel alive?” Let yourself feel playful again — not because it’s productive, but because your joy is sacred and revolutionary.
Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 6, and baby, this one’s personal. It activates your pleasure, romance, and creativity zone, and it’s bringing up all the feels. For some Capricorns, this could be a literal climax: a passionate fling turning serious, a creative baby being born, or a truth bomb dropping in matters of the heart. For others, it could feel like a deep craving for joy and softness that you haven’t let yourself feel in a while. Let it in. And with Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, don’t be surprised if an old crush, hobby, or dream makes an unexpected reappearance. This energy is like your inner child saying, “Can we please go back to what made us feel alive?” Let yourself feel playful again — not because it’s productive, but because your joy is sacred and revolutionary.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And then we have Venus entering Scorpio on November 7th, which breathes depth and intensity into your friendship and vision sector. This is “ride or die” energy. You might suddenly find yourself drawn to new people who feel like soul family — or you may start reevaluating long-time connections that don’t hold the same magic they used to. Creatively, you’re magnetic right now. People are watching you, even if they’re not saying it. Don’t shrink your passion. Venus in Scorpio reminds you that the right people won’t flinch at your intensity; they’ll mirror it back to you with devotion.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the start of the week hits with a potent shift in momentum: Mars wraps up its journey through Scorpio, which has been activating your career and legacy zone for weeks. Whew. You’ve likely been in hyper-focus mode, trying to solidify your path, prove yourself, or restructure what success even means to you. Maybe you were working overtime, maybe you were silently wondering if all your effort is even being seen. (It is, btw.) But here’s the catch: Mars in Scorpio can bring out your most obsessive tendencies. If you’ve been pushing yourself past burnout in the name of excellence, pause. That drive isn’t sustainable if it’s rooted in fear.
On November 5, when Mars enters Sagittarius, the tone shifts completely — now it’s all about community, collective dreaming, and your wider network. You’re being invited to remember you don’t have to build the future alone. This transit wants you to connect, collaborate, and maybe even call up those people you keep meaning to reach out to. You’re most powerful when you remember your ideas are meant to inspire a movement, not live in a vacuum.
On November 5, when Mars enters Sagittarius, the tone shifts completely — now it’s all about community, collective dreaming, and your wider network. You’re being invited to remember you don’t have to build the future alone. This transit wants you to connect, collaborate, and maybe even call up those people you keep meaning to reach out to. You’re most powerful when you remember your ideas are meant to inspire a movement, not live in a vacuum.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then comes the Full Moon in Taurus on November 6, illuminating your home and emotional security sector. This could bring major revelations around where you live, who you live with, or even what “home” means in this current chapter. Some Aquarians might be finalising a move, mending family dynamics, or finally releasing emotional weight that’s been stored deep in the body. If you cry this week, let it happen — there’s medicine in those tears. With Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, this isn’t just a random full moon: it’s a wake-up call from the Universe about your nervous system and ancestral patterns. Is the version of “security” you’re clinging to actually nourishing you? Or are you due for a whole new blueprint of what rootedness looks like?
And then — boom — on November 7, Venus enters Scorpio, joining the Sun and continuing the deep dive into your career and public reputation zone. You’re magnetising attention like never before, but not because you’re trying to. It’s the depth, the edge, the truth in your voice… people feel it. This is a powerful time for rebranding, launching something bold, or showing up with raw, authentic power in spaces where you previously felt like an outsider. Just don’t fall into the trap of over-curating your image. Trust that being your whole self is what draws the right opportunities in.
And then — boom — on November 7, Venus enters Scorpio, joining the Sun and continuing the deep dive into your career and public reputation zone. You’re magnetising attention like never before, but not because you’re trying to. It’s the depth, the edge, the truth in your voice… people feel it. This is a powerful time for rebranding, launching something bold, or showing up with raw, authentic power in spaces where you previously felt like an outsider. Just don’t fall into the trap of over-curating your image. Trust that being your whole self is what draws the right opportunities in.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the week begins with an emotional sigh of release. Mars is finishing its time in Scorpio, your sector of expansion, spirituality, and long-distance journeys, and baby… what a ride. These past weeks may have felt like an initiation, one that cracked you open and demanded deeper trust in your intuition — not the watered-down, airy kind, but the kind that whispers “go anyway” when logic says don’t. You’ve been travelling (literally or spiritually) and shedding beliefs that no longer align. And now, on November 5, Mars enters Sagittarius and your career zone, shifting the spotlight to how you show up in the world. Expect things to get louder, faster, and more visible. You’re being asked to own your expertise, pitch the dream project, apply for the thing you thought was too big, and step into your power like you didn’t just spend a month doing inner excavation. You did — and it shows. But be mindful of burnout. Mars in Sag can make you think you’re invincible — you’re not. You’re still water, love. Stay hydrated. Stay soft.
Then the Full Moon in Taurus arrives on November 6, lighting up your communication and learning zone. Something you’ve been processing mentally may suddenly drop into your body with clarity. A conversation you’ve been avoiding? A message you’ve been waiting to share? This full moon cracks open your throat chakra and dares you to speak from the heart. Words become spells now, so use them wisely. And with Uranus retrograding back into Taurus just two days later, you’re revisiting how you process, think, and even teach. This week rewires your voice and your mind, anchoring your ethereal wisdom into grounded, practical action.
Then the Full Moon in Taurus arrives on November 6, lighting up your communication and learning zone. Something you’ve been processing mentally may suddenly drop into your body with clarity. A conversation you’ve been avoiding? A message you’ve been waiting to share? This full moon cracks open your throat chakra and dares you to speak from the heart. Words become spells now, so use them wisely. And with Uranus retrograding back into Taurus just two days later, you’re revisiting how you process, think, and even teach. This week rewires your voice and your mind, anchoring your ethereal wisdom into grounded, practical action.
By November 7, when Venus enters Scorpio, the cosmos brings things full circle. You’re being called deeper into your desires for intimacy, depth, and soul-stirring truth — and not just romantically, but spiritually, intellectually, and even professionally. Your magnetism increases tenfold, but so does your craving for meaningful experiences. You’re not here for surface-level vibes anymore. Whether you’re planning an international trip, beginning a new study, or finally sharing the sacred work you’ve kept close to your chest, this transit says: go all in. Trust the path even when it’s foggy. Love yourself through the mystery. You are the ocean, Pisces, and the world is ready for your waves.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT