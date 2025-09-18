Mars in Scorpio is attracted to those who have emotional depth and can use their power to their advantage. This means they enjoy being surrounded by go-getters (those who can assert themselves and be unapologetic about doing so). Mars in Scorpio is a powerhouse placement. Scorpio, traditionally ruled by Mars and modernly ruled by Pluto, is a force to be reckoned with when combined with Mars. The water sign is known to put their best efforts forward in order to achieve greatness and will never settle for anything less than exactly what they want. When Mars aspects the constellation of Scorpio, it's an intense energy.