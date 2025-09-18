Mars In Scorpio Is Here — & It’ll Hard Launch Cuffing Season For You
Mars’ entrance into Scorpio on September 22nd hard launches cuffing season and we’ll opt to link up with others and form alliances that speak to us on a deeper level. The time for superficial flings has ended; now we are merging with one another and taking charge of our lives. We are the captains of our ships, and anyone who interferes will get the scorpion stinger.
Mars in Scorpio is attracted to those who have emotional depth and can use their power to their advantage. This means they enjoy being surrounded by go-getters (those who can assert themselves and be unapologetic about doing so). Mars in Scorpio is a powerhouse placement. Scorpio, traditionally ruled by Mars and modernly ruled by Pluto, is a force to be reckoned with when combined with Mars. The water sign is known to put their best efforts forward in order to achieve greatness and will never settle for anything less than exactly what they want. When Mars aspects the constellation of Scorpio, it's an intense energy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Passions are at a high level at this time. We will be divinely pushed to speak from our hearts and to be open about our desires. If you’re feeling frustrated, let it be known. The same applies to the sensual prowess. We will be able to address our needs and expectations in the boudoir. The good news is this brings a healthy dose of awareness to what gives us pleasure. Also, we will accept our kinks and not shy away from discussing them with others. However, heed these words of wisdom: Make sure you play fewer mind games in the bedroom and cuddle more between the sheets. Connect and feel the energy of your partner.
It’s important to note that Mars hasn’t been in Scorpio since the spring of 2023. So, we’ve been starved of its powerful spirit. Use the upcoming weeks to quench the thirst for fulfilment. Fill your cup up and drink up the positivity coming to you. Mars in Scorpio can’t and won’t stop until you’re happy with the results.
Important Astrological Dates:
September 22nd: Mars dives into Scorpio, adding determination and vitality to our lives. We will be intentional when it comes to attaining our goals. Pop the bubbly, we are finally getting our groove back.
September 24th: Mars in Scorpio squares Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, making this a day to beware of. Arguments can ensue due to power struggles, so stay in your lane to avoid the drama. Work on the relationship with yourself to heal the parts that encourage you to cause issues.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
October 18th: Mars in Scorpio trines the Nodes of Destiny, willing us to take action in moving towards our dreams. Think about what your soul’s desires are. Once you define that purpose, start contemplating how you can achieve them. Creating a to-do list toward success is the best way to do so. Nothing can stand in our way!
October 28th: Mars in Scorpio aspects Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, expanding our new pep to new heights. This is a time of extreme energy and drive. If we engage in arguments, we’ll be the victor and win the debate. Our minds are active and focused.
October 30th: Mars in Scorpio connects with Saturn retrograde in Pisces, pushing us to assert dominance and to control matters. Through our hard efforts and uncompromising behaviour, we will be able to progress in our missions. The caveat is that we’ll feel restricted in displaying and letting our feelings be known.
November 3rd: Mars in Scorpio links up with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, bringing our anxieties to light. Take a moment to decompress and relax. We may be stuck in situations and relationships, which is why we should step away from matters to see how we feel. Tomorrow is another day, full of new opportunities and emotions, so don’t make any sudden moves.
November 15th: Mars enters Sagittarius, ending Mars’ journey in Scorpio. As we move forward, a new journey begins.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT