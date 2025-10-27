Your 2025 Halloween Horror-Scope By Zodiac Sign Is Here
Happy Halloween, everyone! The astrological vibe for the creepiest time of the year is nothing short of fa-boo-lous. The Moon enters Pisces in the morning of October 31st, harmonizing with the Sun in Scorpio and squaring Uranus retrograde in Gemini. We’ll be in the mood for amusement and pleasure, making this spooky holiday bewitching. It’s a day you’ll want to sink your fangs into. Have a total scream, get wicked, and read your horror-scope below!
Aries
It might take a lot of effort and coaxing to get you out and about, mainly because you’re thinking of having a low-key night carving pumpkins and baking pies. Rather than having a bunch of peeps over, you could invite one friend to enjoy your homemade desserts. They’ll relish the flavor and ask to take leftovers with them. When alone, you’ll indulge in a luxurious bath with Halloween-themed bubbles.
Taurus
There is enchantment and positivity in the air, urging you to use your power to help others. Your witchy ways can motivate those you care about to do better and change their lives significantly. Being the shoulder your pals cry and lean on, after several Spooky Spiders or Caramel Ales, allows you to offer insight on matters and advise them to evolve. Face the facts, you are their role model!
Gemini
Since you’re the charismatic storyteller of the zodiac, tell your pals a true-life scary hair-raiser about a haunting you experienced. After you’ve shocked your friends to the core, let one of them take over, then another, and so forth. The best way to connect is by sharing frightful narratives that bring chills, such as these. At the end of the evening, nominate the best terror-tale to take home a prize.
Cancer
Family is important to you, so use Halloween as a gateway to connect with your ancestors in another realm. Cleanse your altar with copal incense and declutter the area. Place pictures of deceased loved ones on the stand with flowers (marigolds call in the deceased) and a few of their favorite foods or items. Talk to them and celebrate their life. Lean into your shared pasts to honor their memory.
Leo
Your intuition is peaking, allowing you to receive psychic downloads from the universe. Take note of what you’re seeing in your journal for the future. These visions could help you make decisions when you come to a crossroads, so pay attention. You're being told about specific events and situations for a reason and you should use the information to your advantage. Listen with an open heart and mind, Leo!
Virgo
The soulful Moon in Pisces is getting cozy in your seventh house of partnerships this Halloween. If you're in a ‘ship, cuddle up with your boo on the couch and watch a horror movie. If you’re unattached, invite friends or your crush over and play a game that builds intimacy — no, the Ouija board isn’t advisable because it can awaken spirits, perhaps “Never Have I Ever” will be fun.
Libra
Although you're known for your tender temper, this Halloween, your besties will have a chance to see that you are a wolf in sheep's clothing. You might decide to dress as a character that allows everybody to see that you have at least two sides. No matter what you wear, your rizz will make a grand impression. Don't fear, your look will be killer!
Scorpio
Slay the social scene! Mingle and party with your crew. You may even hit up a few events with everyone. Fortunately, Halloween is on a Friday, which means you can sleep in the following day if the gathering lasts until the wee hours of Saturday morning. Apple bobbing and the Monster Mash will be exhausting, so dance your heart out to Bloody Mary, knowing you can rest and relax all weekend.
Sagittarius
Opting to stay in and hand out treats to trick-or-treaters doesn’t mean you’re basic and boring. The opposite rings true. You’re bringing joy to children everywhere by handing out lollipops or other cool goodies they might like. If you want to embrace your inner child, throw on a mask and ask your neighbor to fill your bucket with sweets. Don’t be too shy to knock on their door.
Capricorn
For once, you’re not being a tryhard when hosting a soirée. You’re going with the flow and being chill — as long as no one spills red wine on your white carpet or copies your Halloween costume. Regardless, the drinks are flowing, and no one is going, indicating you know how to throw an awesome Halloween shindig. This is a fantastic step towards adulting, so totally own it and cut loose!
Aquarius
Looking for a ghoulish time? A bunch of your colleagues want to team up and prank your boss. At first, you might be unsure if you wish to partake in the hijinks, but once your employer lets it be known that they’re down to clown (as long as no one takes it too far), it’s on. This activity helps you to bond with coworkers in ways you never thought possible.
Pisces
Pisces Since the transiting Moon in Pisces syncs up with your Sun by sign, this is a time of new beginnings for you. Use the magical time to set an intention that brings you luck and makes your dreams a reality. You can manifest anything in your heart if it aligns with your path. Meditate on your goals, light a white candle, and bring your vision to life.
