Story from Halloween
The Best 2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From Movies, Music & More

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated October 4, 2024, 6:37 PM
Spooky season has finally arrived, so it’s time to decide which Halloween costume you’ll be wearing on October 31 and Halloweekend. While you can go as a tried-and-true witch or cat, with the simple addition of a hat or ears, this past year has brought us many notable pop culture moments that are too good to pass up on. The 2024 Paris Olympics captured the world’s attention with viral athlete memes, while a baby hippopotamus warmed our hearts.

This year’s film and music releases provided plenty of costume inspo, too. From blockbuster movies like Challengers and the much-anticipated Wicked film adaptation to chart-topping music releases from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé and Chappell Roan’s festival performances, there’s been no shortage of entertainment (or style). 

With that in mind, read on to get inspiration for your DIY Halloween costume this year, which will no doubt get you best-dressed status at your upcoming parties. Aside from the occasional kitschy prop, we’ve curated pieces that may already live in your closet, or ones you’ll be able to wear outside of spooky holiday festivities.

Whether you want to dress up with your friends and relive Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or keep it more simple (yet still recognizable) as a chef from The Bear, there are many pop culture Halloween costume ideas to be excited about ahead.
Wicked Witch Costume: Glinda & Elphaba Duo

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Pictures.
There’s no question that Wicked will be one of the biggest moves of 2024, and a major fashion presence this fall, with Wicked collaborations already dropping. This Halloween, dress up as Ariana Grande’s Glinda or Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba solo or as a duo costume.

To channel Elphaba, put together a dramatic black outfit using a satin corset, tulle skirt, and sheer cape. And don’t forget to swipe some green onto your face and arms for the full effect. For Glinda, be pretty in pink in a ruffled or puff-sleeve dress. Accessorize with a tiara, wand, and statement heels that are just as whimsical.

Now, the only question is… are you a good witch or a bad witch?
Sabrina Carpenter "Taste" Duo Costume

Carpenter knows a thing or two about dropping drool-worthy music videos and looks (from the red carpet to the stage). Her recent video, for Taste, features the performer alongside Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega rivaling over a boy while looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Dress up as Sabrina in a ‘50s-inspired gingham capri set covered in washable fake blood. And have your bestie join in on the fun, wearing a sleek tweed dress while holding an inflatable chainsaw balloon.
Challengers Costume: Tashi Duncan

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
Oh, the whirlwind experience that was watching the Challengers film… and admiring the on-theme press tour looks that came before it. When she wasn’t wearing a 2000s velour tracksuit jacket in the film, Zendaya’s tennis star Tashi Duncan sported classic activewear like tennis dresses, court sneakers, and the Loewe graphic T-shirt

If you want to turn this into a group costume, recreate the film’s love triangle with characters Art and Patrick in their striped button-downs and backwards hats. Or channel the final scene with the jaw-dropping tennis racket moment for the ultimate photo op.
Beyoncé Costume: Cowboy Carter Cowgirl

Beyhive assemble, because Beyoncé has brought us yet another era of music (Country) and fashion identity (Western) that we’re eager to replicate. Rather than dressing up as your average cowgirl this Halloween, be Cowboy Carter herself. Take inspiration from Beyoncé’s album cover art, music videos, or new Levi’s campaign and create an ensemble full of denim and leather, accessorizing with statement cowboy boots and a customized sash.
Olympian Costume: Team USA Stars

Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images.
The 2024 Summer Olympics brought out some of the most wholesome and inspiring moments of the year. Team USA brought home 126 medals across all the sports, but there were certain moments and athletes that made an even bigger impact than any medal could. From gymnastics superstars like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Stephen Nedoroscik (AKA pommel horse guy AKA Clark Kent) to the “fastest woman in the world” Sha’Carri Richardson and TikTok-viral rugby player Ilona Maher, we’re excited to channel America’s real-life superheroes this Halloween.

Look out for a red-white-and-blue activewear, bedazzled leotards, rugby jerseys, or official Team USA Ralph Lauren merch. Bonus idea: Make it a group costume by dressing like the gymnastics “Golden Girls” crew.
The Bear Costume: Season 3 Chefs

Photo: Courtesy of FX.
Everyone’s favorite stress-inducing “comedy” series made another splash this year with a third season. We’re talking about the award-winning dramedy The Bear. Channel any of the loveably flawed characters by wearing a dark blue apron and a white top (fashion props if it’s from Thom Browne). Draw on faux tattoos with an eyeliner pencil like Carmi, or throw on a colorful headscarf like Sydney. Complete your look with chef-approved on-trend clogs, some beat-up dish towels, and go on your way shouting “Yes, chef!” to everyone you cross paths with.
Moo Deng Costume

Photo: Carola Frentzen/picture alliance/Getty Images.
A viral baby hippo wasn’t on our 2024 Bingo card, but we’re glad it happened. Moo Deng, which translates to “bouncing pig,” is a pygmy hippo in a Thailand zoo who went viral after videos of her sassiness and wet-glazed donut-meets-glass skin appearance quickly spread in September.

If you want to channel the adorable Rhode-worthy ambassador, embrace blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and slicked-back hair. Then wear any gray or metallic silver dress you desire (and can wear again afterward). Accessorize with light pink jewelry, bags, or shoes, and throw on hippopotamus ears for good measure.
Chappell Roan Costume: "Pink Pony Club"

Although The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album debuted in 2023, it wasn’t until 2024 that Roan exploded on the mainstream music scene. Now, the pop diva’s campy songs, high-energy performances, maximalist stage costumes, and drag queen-inspired makeup are ubiquitous.

While the singer’s costumes and color palettes constantly shift and evolve from performance to performance, many of her signature looks include cowboy hats, bedazzled bodysuits, fringe, and lots of pink. Join the "Pink Pony Club" this Halloween by wearing pink-everything and donning a red curly wig. Or if you want to switch it up, replicate other iconic Chappell looks, like the Statue of Liberty at Governor’s Ball.
Bridgerton Costume: Season 3 Featherington Era

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Season 3 of Bridgerton put Penelope Featherington (AKA Lady Whistledown) into the spotlight as she unwillingly searched for a husband. At first a wallflower dressed in cutsey florals, Penelope’s confidence and style evolved into more mature, deep gem tones. This Halloween, dress up like Lady Whistledown (or her comical sisters) in a bright citrus-hued dress and lots of feathers (from a hairpiece to a quill pen for writing the town’s gossip column).

However, if you connect more with the Bridgerton sisters, instead wear pink, purple, and blue pastels and delicate lace. Better yet, make it a group costume, and dress up as this season's frenemy duo Penelope and Eloise.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Group Costume

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images.
One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of 2024 was (and still is) Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where the star performs songs from her many original and re-recorded albums. These fashion-forward mega concerts have inspired fans to dress up like the singer’s different “eras,” from Lover and Red to Reputation and Folklore (or 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department).

Relive your concert by re-wearing your concert outfit and commemorating the magic that was the Eras Tour. Or if you didn’t get a ticket, take Halloween as your chance to finally dress up with your besties in styles that symbolize your favorite Taylor Swift album, or replicate the costumes the singer wore on stage herself.
