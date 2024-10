The Best 2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From Memes, Movies, Music & More

There’s no question that Wicked will be one of the biggest films of 2024, and a major fashion presence this autumn, with so many Wicked collaborations already dropping; from nail polish to luggage . This Halloween, dress up as Ariana Grande’s Glinda or Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba solo or as a duo costume.To channel Elphaba, put together a dramatic black outfit using a satin corset, tulle skirt and sheer cape. And don’t forget to swipe some green onto your face and arms for the full effect — though sparkly green shadow will suffice if you don't want to stain your bathroom. For Glinda, be pretty in pink in a ruffled or puff-sleeve dress. Accessorise with a tiara, wand and statement heels that are just as whimsical.Now, the only question is… are you a good witch or a bad witch?