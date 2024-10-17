The Best 2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From Memes, Movies, Music & More

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Spooky season has finally arrived, so it’s time to decide which Halloween costume you’ll be wearing on October 31 and Halloweekend. While you can go as a tried-and-true witch or cat, with the simple addition of a hat or ears, this past year has brought us many notable pop culture moments that are too good to pass up on. The 2024 Paris Olympics captured the world’s attention with viral athlete memes and Brat green took over our Instagram feeds while a baby hippopotamus warmed our hearts.
This year’s film and music releases provided plenty of costume inspo, too. From blockbuster movies like Challengers and Saltburn to the much-anticipated Wicked film adaptation to chart-topping music releases from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé to Chappell Roan’s festival performances, there’s been no shortage of entertainment (or style).
With that in mind, read on to get inspiration for your DIY Halloween costume this year, which will no doubt get you best-dressed status at your upcoming parties. Aside from the occasional kitschy prop, we’ve curated pieces that may already live in your wardrobe, or ones you’ll be able to wear outside of spooky festivities.
This year’s film and music releases provided plenty of costume inspo, too. From blockbuster movies like Challengers and Saltburn to the much-anticipated Wicked film adaptation to chart-topping music releases from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé to Chappell Roan’s festival performances, there’s been no shortage of entertainment (or style).
With that in mind, read on to get inspiration for your DIY Halloween costume this year, which will no doubt get you best-dressed status at your upcoming parties. Aside from the occasional kitschy prop, we’ve curated pieces that may already live in your wardrobe, or ones you’ll be able to wear outside of spooky festivities.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Brat green costume: a Charli XCX-approved outfit & makeup
We just lived through a pretty iconic Brat Summer, defined by hyper pop beats, carefree partying, and Brat green, of course; the neon hue is undoubtedly the colour of 2024. And even more so with Charli XCX's latest release: Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Aka remixes of all her already iconic tracks, featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Caroline Polachek, Lorde and Addison Rae. Just in time for Brat autumn.
Channel Charli XCX with plenty of neon, Brat green pieces, a white tank top (a Brat essential according to Charli), and other Charli fashion and beauty staples: ultra mini short-shorts, sporty wrap around sunnies, faux fur jackets slung low on the shoulders, pointy toe stilettos and dark smokey eyes (look to @closetxcx, an Instagram account dedicated to the star's style, for inspiration).
Sweat Tour duo: the Troye Sivan to you Charli XCX (couple costume)
Planning a couple's costume? Why not have your best friend, partner or situationship dress as the Troye Sivan to your Charli XCX — their mega iconic Sweat Tour is an endless pool of outfit inspiration. His outfits vary but tend to include tank and crop tops, sheer mesh materials, baggy trousers, and leather harnesses and studded belts (for one show he wore fringed leather chaps!). Honestly, wear whatever feels good and go with a pair of mics
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Wicked witches costume: Glinda & Elphaba duo
There’s no question that Wicked will be one of the biggest films of 2024, and a major fashion presence this autumn, with so many Wicked collaborations already dropping; from nail polish to luggage. This Halloween, dress up as Ariana Grande’s Glinda or Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba solo or as a duo costume.
To channel Elphaba, put together a dramatic black outfit using a satin corset, tulle skirt and sheer cape. And don’t forget to swipe some green onto your face and arms for the full effect — though sparkly green shadow will suffice if you don't want to stain your bathroom. For Glinda, be pretty in pink in a ruffled or puff-sleeve dress. Accessorise with a tiara, wand and statement heels that are just as whimsical.
Now, the only question is… are you a good witch or a bad witch?
To channel Elphaba, put together a dramatic black outfit using a satin corset, tulle skirt and sheer cape. And don’t forget to swipe some green onto your face and arms for the full effect — though sparkly green shadow will suffice if you don't want to stain your bathroom. For Glinda, be pretty in pink in a ruffled or puff-sleeve dress. Accessorise with a tiara, wand and statement heels that are just as whimsical.
Now, the only question is… are you a good witch or a bad witch?
Beyoncé costume: Cowboy Carter cowgirl
Beyhive assemble, because Beyoncé has brought us yet another era of music (Country) and fashion identity (Western) that we’re eager to replicate. Rather than dressing up as your average cowgirl this Halloween, be Cowboy Carter herself. Take inspiration from Beyoncé’s album cover art, music videos or new Levi’s campaign and create an ensemble full of denim and leather, accessorising with statement cowboy boots, star motifs and a customised sash.
Saltburn costume: Oliver & Felix at the A Midsummer Night’s Dream party (couple costume)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Although it was released in theaters in November 2023, Saltburn blew up when it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a month later. The conversation around the divisive thriller carried over well into 2024 — and, whether you loved or hated the culture-rattling film starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, you can agree that it gave us some pretty strong indie sleaze costume inspiration. For an easily identifiable duo costume, look to Felix and Oliver at their A Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed party: For one of you, a simple white tank top with gold angel wings (à la Felix), and for the other or a white blazer (preferably with floral embroidery) and antlers like Oliver, as seen above.
Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega "Taste" music video couple costume
Sabrina Carpenter knows a thing or two about dropping drool-worthy music videos and looks (from the red carpet to the stage). Her recent video, for Taste, is inspired by a true Halloween classic: the satirical and surrealist black comedy Death Becomes Her. Just like the film's protagonists Madeline and Helen, played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Sabrina and her co-star Beetlejuice's Jenna Ortega continuously and violently battle to the death over a man they're both interested in. Also, just like the film, Sabrina and Jenna look drop-dead gorgeous doing so; sporting drool-worthy and glamorous retro-inspired outfits ('50s-inspired cami and capri combinations, floaty feather-adorned robes, and cute babydoll and form-fitting wiggle style dresses). Each outfit get's suitably gory though with plenty of fake blood.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In all, it's the ideal Halloween costume inspiration — there are so many iconic looks to reference. Perhaps Sabrina's blood-soaked gingham capri set and Jenna's tweed midi dress (don't forget an inflatable chainsaw)? Sabrina's pink polka dot mini and Jenna's nurse uniform? (A reference to Kill Bill: Volume 1). Or the pair's final funeral gowns with dramatic necklines and puffy sleeves?
Taylor Swift & Post Malone "Fortnight" music video couple costume
The black and white theme, all the Gothic Victoriana dresses, dark smoky makeup — Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video is practically made for Halloween, especially if you're dressing as a couple or duo; your friend or partner can be Post Malone. Likewise, look to Taylor's outfits for The Tortured Poets Department on the Eras Tour for inspiration. Here she dons a white wedding-like gown embellished with lyrics, a beaded Vivienne Westwood choker and black gloves. So, time to get your sharpie out.
Challengers costume: Tashi Duncan
Oh, the whirlwind experience that was watching the Challengers film… and admiring the on-theme press tour looks that came before it. When she wasn’t wearing a 2000s velour tracksuit jacket in the film, Zendaya’s tennis star Tashi Duncan sported classic activewear like tennis dresses and skirts, sports trainers and the Loewe graphic T-shirt.
If you want to turn this into a group costume, recreate the film’s love triangle with characters Art and Patrick in their striped button-downs and backwards hats. Or channel the final scene with the jaw-dropping tennis racket moment for the ultimate photo op.
If you want to turn this into a group costume, recreate the film’s love triangle with characters Art and Patrick in their striped button-downs and backwards hats. Or channel the final scene with the jaw-dropping tennis racket moment for the ultimate photo op.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Moo Deng costume
A viral baby hippo wasn’t on our 2024 Bingo card, but we’re glad it happened. Moo Deng, which translates to “bouncing pig,” is a pygmy hippo in a Thailand zoo who went viral after videos of her sassiness and wet-glazed-doughnut-meets-glass skin appearance quickly spread in September.
There's no one way to channel the adorable internet darling. You could go glam with a grey or metallic silver outfit, slicked back hair, glossy lips and blushed cheeks. Or, for a more casual look, Etsy is packed with tongue-in-cheek Moo Deng merch and Amazon has got you covered (literally) in a hippo onesie. Either way, just don't forget your hippopotamus ears!
Oasis Brit Pop costume
Oasis' reunion tour dominated group chats, work chats, family teas and sent many of us into a spin trying desperately to score tickets. Whether or not you were lucky, this is sure to be one of 2024's most popular Halloween costumes. It's also probably the easiest to replicate and the most practical to wear at the end of October. All you need to master '90s Brit Pop style is a parka jacket, a football shirt or polo tee, bucket hat, tinted sunnies, loose boyfriend jeans and a pair of retro trainers. (And a swaggering attitude, of course.)
Chappell Roan costume: "Pink Pony Club"
Although The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album debuted in 2023, it wasn’t until 2024 that Roan exploded on the mainstream music scene. Now, the pop diva’s campy songs, high-energy performances, maximalist stage costumes and drag queen-inspired makeup are ubiquitous.
While the singer’s costumes and colour palettes constantly shift and evolve from performance to performance, many of her signature looks include cowboy hats, bedazzled bodysuits, fringe and lots of pink. Join the "Pink Pony Club" this Halloween by wearing pink-everything and donning a red curly wig. Or if you want to switch it up, replicate other iconic Chappell looks, like the Statue of Liberty at Governor’s Ball, butterfly at Coachella, or white swan on The Tonight Show.
While the singer’s costumes and colour palettes constantly shift and evolve from performance to performance, many of her signature looks include cowboy hats, bedazzled bodysuits, fringe and lots of pink. Join the "Pink Pony Club" this Halloween by wearing pink-everything and donning a red curly wig. Or if you want to switch it up, replicate other iconic Chappell looks, like the Statue of Liberty at Governor’s Ball, butterfly at Coachella, or white swan on The Tonight Show.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bridgerton costume: Penelope & the Featherington sisters
Season 3 of Bridgerton put Penelope Featherington (AKA Lady Whistledown) into the spotlight as she unwillingly searched for a husband. At first a wallflower dressed in cutsey florals, Penelope’s confidence and style evolved into more mature, deep gem tones. This Halloween, dress up like Lady Whistledown (or her comical sisters) in a bright citrus-hued dress and lots of feathers (from a hairpiece to a quill pen for writing the town’s gossip column).
However, if you connect more with the Bridgerton sisters, instead wear pink, purple and blue pastels and delicate lace. Better yet, make it a group costume, and dress up as this season's frenemy duo Penelope and Eloise.
However, if you connect more with the Bridgerton sisters, instead wear pink, purple and blue pastels and delicate lace. Better yet, make it a group costume, and dress up as this season's frenemy duo Penelope and Eloise.