The Best 2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From Memes, Movies, Music & More

Oasis' reunion tour dominated group chats, work chats, family teas and sent many of us into a spin trying desperately to score tickets. Whether or not you were lucky, this is sure to be one of 2024's most popular Halloween costumes. It's also probably the easiest to replicate and the most practical to wear at the end of October. All you need to master '90s Brit Pop style is a parka jacket, a football shirt or polo tee, bucket hat, tinted sunnies, loose boyfriend jeans and a pair of retro trainers. (And a swaggering attitude, of course.)