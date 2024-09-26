All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Brat Green has made a real impact. Whether or not you find the divisive lime-meets-chartreuse hue — inextricable to Charli XCX’s Brat album — pleasing is an entirely different conversation. But it has proven itself to have staying power, now slithering its way into spooky season (and beyond) thanks to music, film, and Fashion Month.
First, there’s Mother Brat, Charli XCX, touring through the end of October and dropping a Brat remix album on October 11.
Then, blockbuster movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6) and Wicked (November 22) are bringing neon and emerald greens to the big screen, not just through the set designs and costumes, but also through thematic product drops releasing in tandem with the films. (Cynthia Erivo, who’s playing Elphaba in the former has even taken her character’s slime-green skin off the screen, implementing vibrant greens into her early press tour outfits.)
Meanwhile, at the ongoing Spring 2025 Fashion Month, we’ve clocked several nods to the statement shade. From Bach Mai’s gowns in New York and Feben’s mini dresses in London to GCDS’ sheer separates in Milan and Ganni’s sweaters in Paris, Brat Green has inspired designer brands enough to ensure it sticks around in the new year. These designs have also proven that the color is more wearable than you may think.
Much like on these runways, Brat green can be combined with darker, more neutral shades of green; worn as layering pieces (ie: sheer button-down tops and colored tights) under fall staples; or accessorized via oversized handbags and frilly scarves.
The previous Fall 2024 fashion shows also cemented “lemon lime” green as a major trend that can transition from season to season. From designers like Victoria Beckham presenting green layered maxi dresses at Paris Fashion Week to runway attendees wearing green shearling-lined coats for their NYFW street-style looks, the color has been making its rounds and proving its versatility.
While you can still throw on a kitschy graphic T-shirt or black knee-high boots like Charli XCX did throughout Brat summer, we implore you to add Brat Green pieces (from sweaters to sneakers) into your fall outfits, too. This season, tread the waters with green accessories like handbags, scarves, and kitten heels for a pop of color when styled with neutral pieces. Or jump all in and try a green sweater dress, coat, or jeans for a grander statement. No matter how bold (or brat) you go, you’ll be sure to turn heads and make others green with envy.