H&M Gets Whimsical With Wicked Collaboration

Ahead of Wicked’s release on November 22, retailers like Béis and Target are channeling the magic of Oz into limited-edition products inspired by the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. It would be truly wicked of us to gatekeep these film-meets-fashion collaborations, so we’re here to inform you of one the best we’ve seen yet, courtesy of H&M.
Inspired by the two main characters, the retailer's 20-piece Wicked collection has apparel styles you can wear to the theater (graphic T-shirts and logo sweatshirts that you can cozy up in all spooky season long), plus pieces that your favorite Ozians might even wear themselves (such as an asymmetric mini-dress, sharp-shouldered blazer, and curvy handbag that can make any fall outfit more chic, not kitsch). If you were already planning a Wicked-themed Halloween costume, cart up the black corset to wear as Elphaba or the chandelier earrings for Glinda. Prices range between $9.99 and $59.99.
There are even a few beauty products, like a green-bristled makeup brush set and satin bow scrunchie to help you get ready in wickedly beautiful style.
Whether you identify as a good witch or a bad witch — or are just a fan of all things Wicked — you’ll have to hop on your broom or wave your wand ASAP to get hold of these limited-edition styles.
The H&M x Wicked collection is available to shop online and in select H&M stores now.
