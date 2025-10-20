The New Moon In Libra Is Giving Us Clarity In Our Relationships
Get ready to sizzle! The day before Scorpio season begins, October 21st, brings a super intense New Moon in Libra. Relationships and money are shifting and itching for evolution. The cosmos is asking us to define our aspirations and inclinations.
The Moon’s orbit around the Earth takes nearly a month to go from New to Full. The lunar cycle begins when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in line with each other, with the Moon facing Earth bearing no light from the Sun. As a result, a Dark Moon happens. A New Moon occurs astrologically when the Sun and Moon form a conjunction in the same sign and degree. The union of the two is a balance of the conscious (Sun) and the unconscious (Moon). We are attaining harmony in our identity and feelings. They dance together, allowing us to find our sense of self and our purpose.
The New Moon in Libra gives us clarity on who we want to partner with and the strength of vision to cut ties with those we do not. Regardless of our chosen avenue, we are gearing up to make tough decisions regarding matters of the heart. Exciting partnerships could develop, encouraging us to lean into romantic notions. We might also consider balancing various parts of our lives to achieve harmony and peace of mind. Finances could come into play, and we should ensure we stick to a budget and do not overspend. The overall message is to embrace relationships and lifestyles that lift us and allow us to grow. Emotional safety is necessary, so tighten the foundations and build toward a better place.
The Moon’s orbit around the Earth takes nearly a month to go from New to Full. The lunar cycle begins when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in line with each other, with the Moon facing Earth bearing no light from the Sun. As a result, a Dark Moon happens. A New Moon occurs astrologically when the Sun and Moon form a conjunction in the same sign and degree. The union of the two is a balance of the conscious (Sun) and the unconscious (Moon). We are attaining harmony in our identity and feelings. They dance together, allowing us to find our sense of self and our purpose.
The New Moon in Libra gives us clarity on who we want to partner with and the strength of vision to cut ties with those we do not. Regardless of our chosen avenue, we are gearing up to make tough decisions regarding matters of the heart. Exciting partnerships could develop, encouraging us to lean into romantic notions. We might also consider balancing various parts of our lives to achieve harmony and peace of mind. Finances could come into play, and we should ensure we stick to a budget and do not overspend. The overall message is to embrace relationships and lifestyles that lift us and allow us to grow. Emotional safety is necessary, so tighten the foundations and build toward a better place.
The lunation occurs in the latest degree of Libra, the 29th, called anaretic degree. This brings a messy vibe and the need for immediate change. We might show our tempers if our patience is exhausted. Additionally, the New Moon squares Jupiter in Cancer, expanding our sentimental and passionate horizons. Although this sounds amazing on paper, we might overindulge in our desires, making it challenging for others to relate to us or vice versa. While we wish to scream our feelings from the rooftops, it may be best to subdue them as a form of energetic protection. Saturn retrograde in Pisces initiates a minor frustrations within this lunation. Basically, we should slow our roll.
Yes, we're in love with life — but it’s advisable not to shoot our shot too quickly. We should wait until we have100% confidence in matters. Think of the Fool tarot card; one misstep backwards brings catastrophe. Speaking of tarot, this lunation is associated with Justice and the Two of Swords. Justice represents the Sun in Libra, and the Two of Swords correlates to the Moon in Libra. The combination of these cards is another warning against rushing in — even though Jupiter is strongarming us and making us believe that haste is a good idea. Meditate for a hot minute about what truly speaks to your spirit. The more impetuous we are, the less we listen to our intuition, and intuition is key right now.
Yes, we're in love with life — but it’s advisable not to shoot our shot too quickly. We should wait until we have100% confidence in matters. Think of the Fool tarot card; one misstep backwards brings catastrophe. Speaking of tarot, this lunation is associated with Justice and the Two of Swords. Justice represents the Sun in Libra, and the Two of Swords correlates to the Moon in Libra. The combination of these cards is another warning against rushing in — even though Jupiter is strongarming us and making us believe that haste is a good idea. Meditate for a hot minute about what truly speaks to your spirit. The more impetuous we are, the less we listen to our intuition, and intuition is key right now.
This is the first moment we’ve had that pushes us to manifest — last month’s eclipses caused too much frenetic energy for us to see straight, so we paused on setting intentions. Now is the time to take a leap toward our goals and make moves to secure our bag for the future. Whether committing to a ‘ship or starting a project, be sure to center your energy on the ideas that inspire and motivate you to be the greatest version of yourself. The truth is, the only way to do fantastic work and to live up to your potential is to love what you do and who you spend your time with. It’s that simple!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT