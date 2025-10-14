October’s Tarotscopes Will Help You Process WTH Happened During Eclipse Season

This is not a season of rushing. It is a season of processing, polishing, and integrating. Think of October as a pause where we gather the fragments, sift through the rubble, and realize which pieces of gold were buried in the dust. It is in this month that the vision becomes clearer, sharper, and more honest. Utilize this month’s tarotscopes to help you gain further clarity over what has transpired, what is still being put into place, and what is still needed to be released.