October’s Tarotscopes Will Help You Process WTH Happened During Eclipse Season
October is marked as a month of deep integration and refinement. After September’s eclipse season brought a sudden transformation, we’re left standing in a new landscape — stripped of illusions, but holding unexpected treasures. Eclipse energy is notorious for clearing that which cannot follow us forward, and this month is about understanding what was removed, what was revealed, and what has been gained in the process.
This is not a season of rushing. It is a season of processing, polishing, and integrating. Think of October as a pause where we gather the fragments, sift through the rubble, and realize which pieces of gold were buried in the dust. It is in this month that the vision becomes clearer, sharper, and more honest. Utilize this month’s tarotscopes to help you gain further clarity over what has transpired, what is still being put into place, and what is still needed to be released.
May these scopes help you align with your highest path.