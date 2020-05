It may be some time before you and your partner can do something crazy like hop on a plane together. But for now — and for a fraction of the price (read: free) — you can travel all across the globe without having to breathe near other tourists. Via Google Arts & Culture , you can take yourselves on a stroll down a dimly lit Parisian boulevard or through the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps. If you feel like hitting a more domestic location, enjoy the frequent opera streams from The Met or wander (virtually) inside the Guggenheim . While no, you won’t actually be together, and yes, you’ll still be in your apartment, at least you can share in relishing some new environs from the safety of your couch.