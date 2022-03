My “Perfect Match” & I Broke Up, & It Changed How I Thought About Compatibility

E. was the first person I’d come across, let alone dated , who shared my passion for biking everywhere in New York. She was also an even more committed gourmand than I was. Those two things would have been enough to seal the deal for me. But there was so much more. We had both grown up in Singapore and then gone abroad for college, so understood what it was like to be raised in one place and come of age in another. We were both lawyers, so appreciated the long hours the profession could require and that pedantry had its virtues. And, of course, we shared a favorite band.