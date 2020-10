Boll & Branch’s Very Good Bedding Sale (With A Give-Back Discount)

From October 3rd through October 31st, Boll & Branch is not only offering shopperswhen they apply theat checkout but it will also donate a portion of the sale event's proceeds to Habitat for Humanity . "Boll & Branch's donation will help Habitat for Humanity provide affordable housing solutions for 3,000 families across the U.S. before the holiday season," the brand shared. We went ahead and scouted out the worthiest pieces worth carting from the luxe bedding site's new arrivals' and bestsellers' sections — including everything from the popular down pillow to the oh-so-soft cable-knit throw and super-plush bath towels.