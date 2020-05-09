One of the most challenging parts of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is coming to terms with a lot of uncertainty. And not just the standard will-I, won't-I kind of worries that plague the mind on a regular basis. We're talking not even knowing how the next few weeks (maybe months?) are going to unfold. But there is one thing that we know for sure: staying at home, washing our hands, and wearing a face mask outside is the best way to protect ourselves and our communities — at least at this very strange feeling moment in time.
While there was a swift pivot to face mask production across the fashion world and beyond, both large brands and small businesses also started selling all sorts of merchandise that'll one day serve as a 2020 time capsule of sorts. Tees, sweats, mugs, and totes reminding people to stay positive, stay home, and kindly keep their distance is on the rise, especially because many of these novelty items are sold to support COVID-19 relief efforts in some way. Whether it's bobbleheads of the governors that guided us through this crisis made to help the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes Campaign or embroidered aprons courtesy of our takeout delivery heroes at DoorDash designed to support the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response in Africa, the merch is grassroots, creative, and sort of...fire?
Ahead, check out an array of merch to keep you motivated throughout quarantine. One day, these items will be a reminder of everything we're still learning about resilience, gratitude, and our collective responsibility as members of our communities and of this world.
