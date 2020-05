One of the most challenging parts of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is coming to terms with a lot of uncertainty. And not just the standard will-I, won't-I kind of worries that plague the mind on a regular basis. We're talking not even knowing how the next few weeks (maybe months?) are going to unfold. But there is one thing that we know for sure: staying at home washing our hands , and wearing a face mask outside is the best way to protect ourselves and our communities — at least at this very strange feeling moment in time.