On Dating Apps, We’re All Each Others’ Ghostwriters

The occasional edit or assist is welcome, but there may be some downsides to asking for too much input in your messages, says Damona Hoffman , a dating coach and host of The Dates & Mates Podcast. Some people may want a ghostwriter because they’re insecure about their likeability, or they want a safety net if they get rejected — so it’s not all on them if someone doesn’t reply to a message. But if someone is doing all of your messaging, whether it’s a friend or a professional, your match may not get as authentic of a read on you, Hoffman says. That could lead to a disconnect down the road, when you meet in person . That said, this can happen anytime you message someone for too long before meeting them — which many of us are doing, a consequence of the pandemic. “Sometimes people don’t seem as clever or quippy in person as they did when they had time to write a message, whether someone was helping them or not,” Hoffman says. “Ultimately, messaging is not a real guage of compatibility.”