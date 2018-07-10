These Breakup Stories Will Make You Cringe

We'll never know for sure, but we're willing to bet that whoever coined the phrase "misery loves company" came up with it while swapping breakup stories. Enduring the heartbreak of a major split is definitely not fun, but hearing that others have experienced — and survived — the same thing can be comforting.
So, in the spirit of commiserating, we've rounded up some of the most cringeworthy, nervous laughter-inducing breakup stories from Reddit. Read on to nod in agreement with these tales of relationships lost.
And if you're in the midst of your own breakup, check out our guide to getting over it — then watch a movie that'll really help you move on.