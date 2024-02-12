At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The more technology advances, the more bells and whistles our gadgets are getting — and that trend has not escaped sex toys. Vibrators can now do everything from learn which settings make you orgasm the fastest and adapt to your body shape, to heat up and thrust (while covered in ultra-luxe silicone that's as close to the feeling of skin as synthetic material can get). And that's just skimming the surface of what these sex toys can do.
Like all technology, as our sex toys are getting smarter and fancier, they're also becoming more expensive. But just like not all discount vibrators are bad, and not all expensive vibrators are as good as their hefty price tags suggest.
That's why we've scoured every inch of the internet to find you the luxury vibrators that rise to the top. From clitoral stimulators to G-spot vibrators, vibrators that double as legit jewellery, and more, these luxury vibrators can't be beaten.
While the idea of dropping $100+ on a sex toy might make you blanch, we promise these are well worth the investment. Ahead, find 17 of the best top-shelf, luxury vibrators that all earn their high price tag. Because, after all, can you really put a price on self-love?
