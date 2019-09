One of the first things we do in the morning (after hitting snooze on our alarm for the fifth and final time) is put on a fresh pair of underwear. It's the backbone of any good wardrobe, along with bras that actually fit us . If we're being honest, though, our skivvies often play second fiddle to bras; we tend to put more careful thought into our bra choices, but selecting what goes on bottom warrants equal consideration. So, with the help of our favourite lingerie ladies at Negative Mimi Holliday , and Fleur du Mal , we're shifting the focus to thongs, boyshorts, briefs, and more.