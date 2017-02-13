One of the first things we do in the morning (after hitting snooze on our alarm for the fifth and final time) is put on a fresh pair of underwear. It's the backbone of any good wardrobe, along with bras that actually fit us. If we're being honest, though, our skivvies often play second fiddle to bras; we tend to put more careful thought into our bra choices, but selecting what goes on bottom warrants equal consideration. So, with the help of our favourite lingerie ladies at Negative, Mimi Holliday, and Fleur du Mal, we're shifting the focus to thongs, boyshorts, briefs, and more.
Barring the few times you've gone commando, more often than not, you're wearing panties of some sort. To keep you up-to-date on your terminology, we listed the six different types of underwear every woman should own — starting with G-strings and making our way to high waists. Get the skinny on your skivvies, right this way.