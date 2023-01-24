Psst, R29 Readers Can Get These Same-Day Delivery Flowers For 20% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Urban Stems (excluding subscriptions) with our promo code R29LOVE, now through February 14.
Is it really Valentine's Day without a beautiful flower bouquet? Unless you happen to be strictly flower-adverse, most of us would love nothing more than to receive a delicate bouquet on the big day. Surprisingly, though flowers are popping up for sale everywhere this time of year, hunting down the perfect bouquet can be hard. There's price, aesthetics, and availability to take into consideration. Whether you're sending stems to your paramour or your besties, they deserve more than the sad baby's breath arrangements already past their prime at your corner bodega. To prevent flower FOMO, we have the perfect do-ahead solution that also works for procrastinators. Urban Stems is a next-day (or same-day in NYC and Washington DC) flower delivery service with unique arrangements, and we scored Refinery29 readers an exclusive discount. Place your order now, or bookmark this page for when we're in Cupid Crunch Zone. From now through Valentine's Day itself, you can get 20% off sitewide with the promo code R29LOVE. Keep on scrolling to see our top seven picks — from classic red roses to a Bridgerton-themed bouquet.
This bouquet is all about the yearning — whether you and your boo are actually long-distance or if you live a borough away. It includes lilies, spray roses, roses, lisianthus, snapdragon, and eucalyptus, blending red, fuchsia, and blush tones.
Red roses are a classic Valentine's Day gift for a reason: they evoke romance, infatuation, and passion. Plus, this bouquet has a little extra spice (and visual interest) with the addition of the eucalyptus.
Cheery and pastel, the Galentine bouquet is for your besties — regardless of whether they're gals or not. It includes a blend of spray roses, roses, Lepidium, bupleurum, and brillanntina.
Brimming with sweetness, this pink rose bouquet with added Ruscus and bupleurum will show anyone you adore just how much you, well, adore them.
Whether your Valentine is a huge Bridgerton fan or if they simply have a flair for dramatic romances, this elegant bouquet is the perfect gift for them and your epic love story. It includes roses, stock, chrysanthemum, cremon, ranunculus, calla lilies, Limonium, hypericum, pittosproum, and eucalyptus.
This sweet bouquet is for the purple-lovers and lilac fanatics, and for them only. It blends roses, carnations, bells of Ireland, spray roses, and eucalyptus.
Soft pink peonies signify romance, luck, and prosperity, so they make a wonderful alternative to roses. They are also the gift that keeps on giving — peonies are typically picked and arranged when still buds then will gently unfurl into the stunning display above when placed in water.
