Score Up To 50% Off A Couture-Quality Dress For The Very Best V-Day Plans

Bust out your heart-shaped earrings, sultry dresses, and pointed-toe boots because Valentine's Day is on its way. The first step toward creating a flawless ensemble? Milla. The fashion-forward label specializes in affordable couture-quality gowns for as little as $150 — meaning you can look like you just walked fresh off the catwalk in a glamorous gown. While Milla has higher-end styles that easily top $1,000, we've chosen ones that are $650 and less.
Find investment pieces to wear for Valentine's Day and beyond. Milla's dresses are colorful statement pieces that’ll leave a lasting impression. We've chosen fuchsia mini dresses that look like they're headed to Barbie's wardrobe, sparkly long-sleeve goddess gowns, and striking crystal-embellished ones that'll enchant your date. Get ready to look your very best this V-Day.
For a mini dress that'll really stand out from your usual date-night LBDs, opt for one of the brand's showstopping styles. Peruse styles embellished with crystals, flirty cutouts, and floral prints. Your Valentine's Day dress is just around the corner, but you can fashion these styles for a multitude of events — birthdays, bachelorette parties, and weddings.
Take your pick from darling cocktail dresses in organza and satin. The brand has a selection of silhouettes in Valentine's Day-ready shades — dramatic red, flirty black, delicate pink, and a dreamy floral print.
Unless your Valentine's Day date has tickets to a surprise ball or the opera, you might not gravitate toward these longer dresses. However, we do understand the struggle of looking for wedding guest dresses, especially for a black-tie affair. You don't want a dress that lasts only one night or an expensive gown that'll sit in the closet.
