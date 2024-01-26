Lovers, Rejoice: Mystery Vibe Is Taking Up To $90 Off Its Award-Winning Vibrators For Valentine’s Day

This is the only toy from Mystery Vibe's lineup that I own, but it's impressed me thoroughly with its versatility and high-quality pleasure. As you can see from the picture, Crescendo is a body-adapting vibrator, meaning that it can curve/bend/fold into infinite positions, based on the angles, pressure, and stimulation you prefer. What makes it truly special, though, are its six (yes, six!!!!) motors, which give way to 16 intensities and unlimited patterns. I was worried that I would be too overwhelmed with options to find the best way to use Crescendo, but it was for naught. The device has its own app, which it connects to via Bluetooth, which makes it easy to figure out exactly which pattern/intensity/configuration works best for your own body. As someone who uses a lot of sex toys with similarly feeling vibrations, I was so impressed by Crescendo, and I find myself going back to it again and again to experiment with different sensations. Sometimes, I'll use the broader side for a slower build, while other times I want to just knock one out, and I'll use it in its curved shape for simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation. Don't be intimidated by this one — especially if you want to unlock new levels of sexual exploration and pleasure. It's a master at what it does. Among its other desirable attributes are a two-hour play time, a booklet of how to use it both solo and partnered, and waterproofing for extra-wet fun. Over 1,000 reviewers agree, as Crescendo currently boasts a 4.6 star rating on the site.