Do you have a celebrity-obsessed friend or paramour? Or know someone who is up to date on all the latest street-style social accounts? If they are always in the loop about who is wearing what, chances are they've seen and heard of Frasier Sterling's jewelry. The Los Angeles-based brand is a cult favorite among fashion-forward celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, the Hadid sisters, and Justin Bieber himself. Frasier Sterling's customers, both famous and not, adore the endless styling capabilities of the stackable jewelry, making it a must-have gift for your fashion-loving friends. The brand is known for offering countless affordable statement pieces — many under-$100 — like Zodiac necklaces, customizable pearl chokers, mood rings, and nameplate bracelets.
If you're behind on Valentine's Day shopping and in the market for something other than the usual flowers or baked goods, take some time to browse Frasier Sterling's wares. We've rounded up some of the brand's best-selling necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings for your perusal. And, for a limited time, you can get 30% off your purchase with the code FRASIER30. Give your friend or loved one bragging privileges this Valentine's Day with any one of the whimsical jewelry buys.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.