Heart-Shaped Jewellery To Gift & Wear For Valentine’s Day & Beyond

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and interest in everything romantic — from red-and-pink colour combos to lace lingerie — is on the rise. Fortunately, the gifts associated with the day are no longer limited to chocolate boxes or cheesy trinkets. If you’re searching for something special for your significant other, thoughtful treats for your Galentine’s party or a new style for yourself, heart-shaped jewellery will surely impress. Below, we've found statement pieces that can be proudly worn (and gifted) year-round, including pendant necklaces, cocktail rings, puffy earrings, charm bracelets and more.
Give a piece of your heart with one (or two or three) of these heart-shaped jewellery styles.
Heart-Shaped Necklaces
When we think of Valentine's Day jewellery, heart necklaces come to mind first, so we've included several dainty and chunky heart pendants and lockets, as well as out-of-the-box chains. Depending on your budget, pick from cubic zirconia crystals or genuine diamonds and mother-of-pearl designs.
Heart-Shaped Rings
Whether you're looking for everyday signets, stacking bands or intricate engagement-like styles, there are many heart-shaped rings to pick from that would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one or for yourself.
Heart-Shaped Earrings
Go bold with a drop heart earring or keep it simple with a sleek stud or huggie. Puffy earrings don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, so don’t be afraid of the statement designs. The bow trend also persists, so don't skip the absolutely adorable bow-heart styles below.
Heart-Shaped Bracelets
Give your giftee a piece of your heart with a charm bracelet that has your birthstone or name inscribed on it — or any of the other heart-adorned bracelets (including a literal heart-shaped bangle) as a token of your love. There's a variety of everyday and special occasion styles.
