Heart-Shaped Jewellery To Gift & Wear For Valentine’s Day & Beyond

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and interest in everything romantic — from red-and-pink colour combos to lace lingerie — is on the rise. Fortunately, the gifts associated with the day are no longer limited to chocolate boxes or cheesy trinkets. If you’re searching for something special for your significant other, thoughtful treats for your Galentine’s party or a new style for yourself, heart-shaped jewellery will surely impress. Below, we've found statement pieces that can be proudly worn (and gifted) year-round, including pendant necklaces, cocktail rings, puffy earrings, charm bracelets and more.