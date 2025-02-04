ADVERTISEMENT
Heart-Shaped Jewellery To Gift & Wear For Valentine’s Day & Beyond

Victoria Montalti, Esther Newman
Last Updated 4 February 2025, 17:45
Photo: Courtesy of Jenny Bird.
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and interest in everything romantic — from red-and-pink colour combos to lace lingerie — is on the rise. Fortunately, the gifts associated with the day are no longer limited to chocolate boxes or cheesy trinkets. If you’re searching for something special for your significant other, thoughtful treats for your Galentine’s party or a new style for yourself, heart-shaped jewellery will surely impress. Below, we've found statement pieces that can be proudly worn (and gifted) year-round, including pendant necklaces, cocktail rings, puffy earrings, charm bracelets and more.
Give a piece of your heart with one (or two or three) of these heart-shaped jewellery styles.
Heart-Shaped Necklaces

When we think of Valentine's Day jewellery, heart necklaces come to mind first, so we've included several dainty and chunky heart pendants and lockets, as well as out-of-the-box chains. Depending on your budget, pick from cubic zirconia crystals or genuine diamonds and mother-of-pearl designs.
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Enamel Frame Link And Chain...
£81.00
Kendra Scott
Monica Rich Kosann
Petite Mother Of Pearl Sterling Silver Hea...
£355.00
Monica Rich Kosann
Catbird
Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket
£195.00
Catbird
Roxanne Assoulin
Heart's Desire Necklace
£70.00
Roxanne Assoulin
Loveness Lee
Red Heart Ruby Argenti Pendant
£135.00
Loveness Lee
Flaire & Co.
Celia Heart Chain Necklace
£19.19
Flaire & Co.
Heart-Shaped Rings

Whether you're looking for everyday signets, stacking bands or intricate engagement-like styles, there are many heart-shaped rings to pick from that would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one or for yourself.
PANDORA
Black Chakra Heart Ring
£35.00
PANDORA
Oradina
Open Your Heart Ring
£231.00
Oradina
Monica Vinader
Heart Stacking Ring
£70.00
Monica Vinader
Ana Luisa
Isla Heart Ring
£65.00
Ana Luisa
Daniella Draper
Silver Mini Heart Love Struck Ring
£70.00
Daniella Draper
Jenny Bird
Art Heart Ring
£96.70
Jenny Bird
Heart-Shaped Earrings

Go bold with a drop heart earring or keep it simple with a sleek stud or huggie. Puffy earrings don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, so don’t be afraid of the statement designs. The bow trend also persists, so don't skip the absolutely adorable bow-heart styles below. 
En Route Jewelry
Mixed Metal Ribbon Heart Earrings
£16.00
En Route Jewelry
Mejuri
Big Puffy Heart Studs
£128.00
Mejuri
Gorjana
Lou Statement Heart Huggies
£68.00
Gorjana
LeMel
14k Puffy Heart Stud Earrings
£565.00
LeMel
Silver Rain Silver
Heart Arrow Stud Earrings In Sterling Silver
£8.35
Not On The High Street
Ottoman Hands
Niko Heart Huggie Earrings
£39.00
Ottoman Hands
Heart-Shaped Bracelets

Give your giftee a piece of your heart with a charm bracelet that has your birthstone or name inscribed on it — or any of the other heart-adorned bracelets (including a literal heart-shaped bangle) as a token of your love. There's a variety of everyday and special occasion styles.
Tiffany & Co.
Full Heart Bracelet
£360.00
Tiffany & Co
Lee Renee
Gold Heart Bangle
£195.00
Wolf & Badger
Seol + Gold
Sterling Silver Heart Bracelet
£62.00
Seol + Gold
Kinn
Chemistry Heart Charm Bracelet
£855.00
Kinn
Silver
Tru Love Bangle
£125.30£179.00
Silver
Grecmuse
Heart Charms Bracelet
£67.89
Etsy
