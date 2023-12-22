How To Style A Bow On All Hair, For The Holidays & Beyond

It’s been a comeback year for hair accessories — but forget your trusty claw clip and shelve the chunky Alice band for a moment. It’s the humble bow which is currently taking over the feeds of Instagram influencers and flooding TikTok hair tutorials — and it’s not just for the holidays.
Of course, bows and ribbons are nothing new; they’ve adorned our hair for centuries. From the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, whose hairdresser is said to have spent 20,000 francs on ribbons, to young women in the Victorian era, coquettish hair bows have proven enduringly popular. You know what they say, though: All beauty trends come full circle.
If you’re keen to try the trend but don’t know where to start, let TikTok’s beauty enthusiasts guide you. Here’s how to style the playful bow on all hair.
How to style a bow on long hair
@kylei.ann gaslighting myself into loving styling my hair #airwrap #hairbow #easyhairstyles #finehair #thinhairhairstyle ♬ original sound - kylei halbakken
If your hair is on the straight side, make like TikToker Kylei Halbakken and give it a little texture and movement with a curling wand or hot tool. Halbakken uses the Dyson Airwrap, £479.99, to create tousles, but if you’d rather spend less, try Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer, £299.99, or BaByliss Air Style 1000 Hot Air Multi Styler, £75, currently £45. Run a brush through your lengths to loosen the curls into soft waves and pull a little hair oil through the mid-lengths and ends to add shine. Halbakken enlists Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, £35. Also try OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil, £8.99, and Vo5 Invisibly Light Hair Oil, £4.
A half-up, half-down style is the easiest way to wear a bow on long lengths. Starting at your temples, use the tail end of a comb to gather half of your hair into a ponytail and fix in place with a small hair elastic, which will make tying your bow less of a chore. Halbakken ties a long piece of ribbon around the elastic, but you could fasten a bow-adorned barrette through the top section of your hair, just above the hair elastic.
How to style a bow on layered hair
Take inspiration from TikToker Sanjana and section off the front of your hair on either side, so that it frames your face. Moving further inwards, Sanjana fashions a delicate plait on both sides, leaving around two inches of hair free at the end. Secure your plait with a hair elastic, like Kitsch No-Snag Elastics, £4. Now for the ribbon, which you can find on Etsy or at your local haberdashery store. The key is making sure it’s long enough to tie easily. Cut off a piece that is around seven inches long to begin with — you can always trim the ends to suit your preferences. Simply tie the ribbon around each hair elastic and pull tight so that it doesn’t unravel. A veil of Vo5 Extra Firm Hold Hairspray, £5, over the bow will keep it in place for longer.
How to style a bow on short hair
@kylaleelee day 8 of the 10 days of short hairstyles series 💝 super easy & cutesy! #shorthairstyles #shorthair #easyhairstyles #bowhairstyles #shorthairstyleideas #hairinspo #shorthairinspo #shorthaircut #quickhairstyles #10daysofhairstyles #shorthaircut ♬ som original - chica
TikToker Kyle Lee is proof that a hair bow looks just as good on a bob haircut. If you have a face-framing fringe like Lee, give it some bounce with a roller, like Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, £10. Lee gathers small sections of their hair from either side, twists them and then ties them together at the back using a hair elastic. Finally, you’ll need a bow clip with a barrette fastening. Lee passes the open barrette clip just underneath the hair elastic and pins it into place. A chunky bow will complement a shorter cut like this.
How to style a bow on natural hair
@mochasburner Another day, another cute holiday hairstyle 🎀 #lowbun #sleeklowbun #slickbun #hairbows #bowhairclips #bowhairstyles #hairbowdiy #4chairtutorials #type4a4b #fallhairstyleideas #winterhairtrends #christmashairbow #blackgirlhairtutorial ♬ La belle vie - Sacha Distel
Bows can adorn a low bun, too. Using Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Curling Gel, £9.99, hair and lifestyle TikToker, Mocha, creates two small braids on either side and plaits the remainder of their hair at the back, then secures this into a low bun. Enlist both a hair band and hair grips to keep it tight. You could tie a ribbon around the low bun, but a bow with a barrette clip requires less effort. Fasten yours just above the bun so that the bow tails tumble down over it.
How to style a bow on curly hair
If your curly hair is on the thick side, look to TikToker @curlswithlove, who makes a case for the half-up-half-down style. Use your thumbs to gather approximately half of your hair up, so that it resembles a ponytail. You can tie this up using a hair band or hold this section in place with one hand and pass your barrette clip bow underneath with the other. Pull out some curly tendrils to frame your face and dial up the coquette effect.
@itsmikaylanicolee Hair Inspo 01| Pigtails with Ribbons🎀🫶🏽 #hairinspo #hairbowtutorial #fallhairstyles #curls ♬ Last Christmas (Pudding Mix) - Wham!
If your hair is long, take cue from TikToker Mikayla Nicole: Part your hair in the middle, section the front into two ponytails, fix with a hairband and grace with a bow on each side.
How to style a bow on medium-length hair
Mid-lengths haircuts are far from boring — but they’ve even better with a bow. After a generous helping of hair cream (try Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream, £27.45, Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, £14, or Lee Stafford Grow Strong & Long Protein Treatment Styling Cream, £8.99), TikToker Adelia whips their hair up into a high ponytail, fashions a chunky plait and ties a short, black ribbon around the base and end for a look that’s sophisticated and playful in equal measure. If you think you might struggle to tie the perfect bow, look to the Soho Alma Hair Elastic, £14, a hair band with a cute bow attached.
How to style a bow on thick hair
@_yaliah Adding a bow to every hairstyle >>> #curlyhair #curlyhairstyles #hairstyle #hairstyleideas #hairstyleinspo #hairinspo #fallhairstyles #fall #fallhairinspo #easyhairstyles ♬ family affair - JÆ
The slicked back ponytail shows no sign of letting up, but a bow gives the otherwise utilitarian style an endearing edge. Use a bristle brush like Cantu Up Do Brush with Natural Bristles, £7.50, and a gentle hair gel like Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel, £3.99, to slick your hack back seamlessly, then tie with a hair band. Passing a barrette bow clip through your hair just above the base of the ponytail is the cherry on top.
How to style a bow on fine hair
@alyssarayelee Step by step for this viral bow hairstyle!! #shorthairstyles #finehairstyles #hairstyleinspo #hairhack #hairtrends ♬ Maria Maria (feat. The Product G&B) (sped up) - Santana & sped up + slowed
TikToker Alyssa has a hack for styling fine hair. Using a fine tooth comb like Pegasus Pin Tail Comb Fine Teeth 101 Black Hair Styling, £7.29, take a section of hair from the front and rake it back, then fasten in the middle with a clear hair elastic. Using your fingers, hollow out a section at the base, just above the elastic and loop the ends through the space. Repeat on the other side. This should create the illusion of four sections of hair. All you need now is a long ribbon to pass through the gaps and tie into a bow.
