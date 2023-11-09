ADVERTISEMENT
20 Lululemon Bestsellers On Our Christmas Wish Lists

Karina Hoshikawa, Esther Newman
Last Updated 9 November 2023, 10:45
Photo Courtesy of Lululemon.
When it comes to coveted pieces for both the movement- and comfort-obsessed, lululemon is the name on everyone’s lips. From the brand’s signature ultra-soft leggings to the wear-everywhere athleisure jackets we would gladly live in, it’s no surprise that the brand is a reader-favourite year-round — and a top destination for all things holiday gifting. And lo and behold, the activewear-packed dot-com is a one-stop shop for everyone on your list. (And yes — there are options for every budget.)
With festive shopping nearing full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business. To snag the best stuff first, we suggest shopping early — lululemon is known to sell out — and while you’re at it, snap up a piece or two for yourself. From stylish accessories to splurge-worthy outerwear, we’ve curated an all-star guide to Lululemon’s best gifts that seamlessly combine form and function.
Best lululemon gifts under £50

Lululemon
Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–d Cups
£48.00
Lululemon
Contrary to popular (and not completely misguided) belief, you can shop plenty of lululemon pieces for under £50. These are our top picks, from bestselling sports bras to must-have accessories for workouts and beyond (seriously, you need water-repellent brushed-fleece gloves for those freezing early-morning commutes).
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2l
£48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Warm Revelation Beanie
£45.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Women's Fast And Free Fleece Running Gloves
£45.00
Lululemon
Best lululemon leggings gifts

Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight With Pockets 25"
£118.00
Lululemon
Whether it’s a gift for yourself or your friend who’s always on the move, lululemon leggings are always a treat to find under the tree — we tested all the fan favourites, such as the Align and Wunder Train, and can confirm they’re just as comfy and supportive as they promise to be (and they stand the test of time: I’m currently writing this while wearing my own two-year-old Aligns).
Plus, the brand have recently unveiled lots of dazzling new colourways, perfect for this time of the year (think rich berry reds, forest greens and bold jewel tones).
Shop lululemon leggings
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
£88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Groove Super-high-rise Flared Pant Nulu Re...
£108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
£88.00
Lululemon
Best lululemon outerwear gifts

Lululemon
Wunder Puff Long Jacket
£348.00
Lululemon
Snuggle up to your new favourite cold-weather MVP this season. From cosy, duvet-like puffers to sleek, workout-ready fitted jackets, Lululemon’s cold-weather layers are well worth the investment — whether you’re treating a loved on or yourself. These are stylish, sensible gifts for stylish, sensible people.
Shop lululemon outerwear
Lululemon
Wunder Puff Jacket
£248.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
£98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cross Chill Jacket Repelshell
£198.00
Lululemon
Best lululemon loungewear & apparel gifts

Lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-zip Fleece Hoodie
£138.00
Lululemon
Super-soft fleeces, velvet-like lounge sets, knitted mittens, and so much more — Lululemon’s clothes aren’t just for breaking a sweat. Plus, what are the holidays if not for lounging the day away in Softstreme?
Shop lululemon loungewear and apparel gifts
Lululemon
Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Half Zip
£108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Women's Ribbed Merino Wool-blend Knit Mittens
£42.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Pant Regular
£118.00
Lululemon
Best lululemon gifts for men

For any uninitiated fellas, lululemon gear is the ultimate style (IYKYK). My fiancé is hooked on the breathable workout sweatshirts, comfy ABC joggers and highly slept-on accessories (his go-to work bag is a Lulu backpack).
Shop lululemon gifts for men
Lululemon
Abc Slim-fit Trouser 34" Warpstreme
£118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip
£98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Backpack 22l
£68.00
Lululemon

