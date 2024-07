Alo Yoga x American Ballet Theater Collab Features Lace-up Leggings & Leg Warmers

We may be having a “Brat girl summer” right now, but the fall promises the return of the balletcore aesthetic . Following last year’s ballet-inspired collections from the likes of & Other Stories and Reformation , Los Angeles-based luxury activewear brand Alo Yoga announced a collection with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) — and it’s pink perfection.“The ‘Ballet Pink’ collection [is] designed to merge the world of ballet with streetwear, evolving our studio-to-street mentality,” Abby Gordon, chief design and merchandising officer at Alo Yoga said in a press release. Inspired by the “strength and discipline of ballet,” the collection features 40 apparel and accessory styles that include “performance wear, loungewear, and fashion-forward pieces that push the boundaries of traditional ballet attire.”