Alo Is Having Its Biggest Sale Of The Year — What To Buy

The sun is out, the air is warmer, and, suddenly, our desire to run or take long walks outside, or just spend time in the park, increased by, well, a lot. If you’re struck by the same urge, and have also realized that the athleisure and fitness-ready section of your closet needs a bit of a refresh, here’s another incentive: Alo Yoga’s annual anniversary sale — aka the L.A.-based brand’s biggest sale of the year — has kicked off.
Running from April 29 to May 3, the Aloversary sale offers a 30-percent discount sitewide on all Alo pieces and products, ranging from the brand’s celeb-loved leggings to sports bras, jackets, and accessories. There will also be even greater discounts (up to 70 percent off) on styles that are already on sale.
You can shop the Alo sale online and in stores now. Read on to discover some of the pieces we can’t wait to shop.
Alo Leggings
From high-waisted styles to flares and capris in an array of bold colors, Alo’s popular leggings will have you ready to work up a sweat — or just lounge around at home.
Alo Sports Bras
When it comes to sports bras, you can find all kinds of silhouettes and styles (think: racerbacks, sculpted pieces, cropped tanks, and more) with varying levels of support that will suit all of your needs.
Alo Tops
From cropped button-fronts to tees, tanks, and tenniscore pullovers, you can find a wide selection of tops at Alo that can take you from the gym to running errands to girls' night out, and everything in between.
Alo Bottoms
Channel your inner Zendaya in Challengers with a sporty tennis skirt, opt for trendy cargo pants or a classic pair of biker shorts, or dress things up a bit with a new pair of stylish — and comfortable — trousers.
Alo Jackets
Whether you need a new warm-weather-ready jacket to take you to your next workout class, a staple transitional piece like a trenchcoat, or an office-ready cropped blazer, now is the time to pick one up.
Alo Dresses
You’ll want to hit the court — or pack for vacation — in one of these sporty, soft, and cute dresses.
Alo Accessories
Upgrade your look with the perfect accessory, whether that’s a bucket hat, crossbody bag, or a pair of sunglasses worth obsessing over.