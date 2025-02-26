Nordstrom’s In-House Brands Have The Best Workwear For Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to New Arrivals, where R29 editors test out the latest pieces from their favorite brands and share their top looks. Whether you’re overwhelmed by the number of places to shop or trying to hone in your personal style, come along as we explore ‘fits, fabrics, styling potential, and more by sorting through the virtual and IRL shelves at our go-to shopping destinations.
If you’re a Nordstrom fan (as many Refinery29 readers and editors are), you likely know that the retailer has several in-house “Nordstrom Made” brands. Around for nearly 40 years, BP. started as a juniors label, and now offers gender- and size-inclusive clothing and accessories. Open Edit serves trend-forward styles that can also easily blend into your existing wardrobe. Treasure & Bond has laidback, vintage-inspired clothing made for casual outings. Caslon has mature, relaxed, and effortless staples. Activewear brand Zella is designed with performance and comfort in mind. And, of course, there’s Nordstrom's namesake line, which offers up fashion-forward wardrobe building blocks.
With spring around the corner and my wardrobe in need of transitional-weather staples and spring workwear outfits, I recently went to the NYC flagship store to check out the retailer’s in-house selection. While browsing through the new arrivals, I was intrigued by the spring outerwear and skirts from Open Edit, classic button-downs and trousers from Caslon, and dresses and denim from Nordstrom, so I put together looks from these three brands. Ahead, see my favorite spring must-haves from each.
Nordstrom New Arrivals From Open Edit
Open Edit’s trend-forward styles wound up being my favorite styles out of the three in-house Nordstrom brands I tried. There were quite a few matching skirt sets, including this plaid cropped blazer and mini skirt that I ended up loving. I’d wear this look with a pair of sheer black tights to the office to make it more work-appropriate.
There was no shortage of staple tops, including a crewneck tank (seen in top photo) and a long-sleeve boatneck bodysuit that I styled under a dress coat that could easily transition from the office to the bar. I also loved the funnel neck top (under a blazer here) that I could wear to work on any given day, styled with any oversized sweater or jacket.
If you prefer longer skirts, Open Edit has a versatile silky maxi that comes in a range of colors and a faux leather midi skirt (top photo). I’ve never thought that a fitted skirt with a front seam would look good on me, but this style was so flattering and became a favorite of mine during this haul (plus it comes in metallic silver if you want a party look).
Nordstrom New Arrivals From Nordstrom Made
Nordstrom brand has the widest selection of wardrobe staples. I felt elegant in this sleeveless maxi dress; the fitted top cinched my waist to create a nice line and beautifully billowed out to a flowy skirt (which, bonus, has roomy pockets). Despite being full-length, the fabric is light enough to wear throughout the confusing transitional-weather months as well as summer.
After finding out that Nordstrom is branching into denim for the first time, I was excited to try a pair of trending flare jeans. I wasn’t disappointed: They fit great, and the standard length wasn’t too long on my 5’3” frame, which would save me a trip to the tailor. While I’d usually opt for a lighter denim wash for the spring, these darker jeans work well in an office setting.
Nordstrom New Arrivals From Caslon
I found Caslon’s offering to be more mature and modest. While the brand’s styles weren’t my personal favorite — I initially hoped to try Treasure & Bond, which wasn’t available in the store at the time — they’re definitely office-approved. From several button-downs and lightweight sweaters to tailored blazers and trousers, there are many solid staples (that also come in plus sizes).
After initially having my eye on the sweet embroidered cotton button-down, which wasn’t available in my size, I tried a knit button-down which seemed like a better fit for colder weather than spring. That said, I liked the striped linen pants that would look just at home at the office as a seaside staycation, as well as the olive chinos, which are a nice alternative to the more traditional black dress pants.
While I didn’t get to test out other Nordstrom in-house brands in person, I perused the online assortment and found even more spring styles. Treasure & Bond’s new arrivals, like floral maxi dresses and pastel quilted jackets, look ready to take on casual spring events. Likewise, BP.’s cropped cardigans and butter yellow skirts will get you excited to ditch your coats. And if you’re looking to update your workout wardrobe, Zella styles, which have been vetted by R29 editors, include soft and stretchy activewear in spring-ready colorways.
