The collection , which was presented on the runway over the weekend along with the label’s latest offering, boasts the characteristics that have helped make Dojaka a fashion darling: delicate details, often in the form of straps framing the bust; geometric tailoring; feminine accents. The 44-item drop includes intimates and apparel, all touched by the designer’s signature minimalist aesthetic and ingenious construction. An advocate of the ever-present naked dressing trend , Dojaka brings the look to the masses with this capsule, priced between $45 (for a modal thong) and $400 (for a silk slip dress). The best part, though? It’s available to shop now.