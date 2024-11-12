Reformation x Shrimps Has Gift-Worthy Holiday Sweaters & Accessories

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The holidays are the best time to play weird and wacky card games with your cousins, cozy up on the couch with your pets, and drink festive cocktails and hot chocolates. So what if we said there’s a fashion collection designed precisely for all of that?
Reformation and Shrimps have teamed up on a small capsule collection of cool-weather sweaters and knit accessories inspired by a deck of cards. And with Reformation’s charm and British brand Shrimps’ playfulness, it’ll be hard to pass up this whimsical holiday collection.
The luxe yet unserious collaboration includes sweaters made from responsibly sourced wool and recycled cashmere, each featuring motifs of diamonds, hearts, clovers, or clubs. Details like gold buttons, satin ribbons, or scalloped collars elevate each unique style, and will surely make you feel like a real Queen of Hearts.
The sweaters are also complemented by a festive red wool head scarf, a set of crocheted coasters, and even a cable-knit dog sweater. That means your furry friends can dress in style this holiday season, too.
Ranging between $98 and $348, these wool and cashmere styles are perfect to treat yourself. But if you’re looking ahead to holiday shopping, they’re also great options to gift to your fashion-forward friends.