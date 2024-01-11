Step Into The New Year In These Square-Toe Boots

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Okay, I love a square-toe boot and own quite a few pairs (as you can see!). The shape is just so sleek and unique and can either bring me into chic work shoe mode or grunge combat boot territory. And our collective Google search history implies lots of you love the retro-esque style: Searches for “black square toe boots” — especially “square toe cowboy boots” — are surging, as are other notable variations, such as classic knee-high boots. It’s why we couldn’t help but compile all the best styles in a comprehensive guide for you.
From lace-up booties and cowboy boots to skin-tight silhouettes and micro heels (hey there, 2024 top shoe trends), we found the very best square-toe boots, including wide-leg options. Just scroll on to find the exact boot that matches your personal style — or that pushes it to the fashion limit!
Square-toe knee-high boots
Everyone needs a pair of knee-high boots. The versatile shoe simply looks great under wide-leg trousers, over skinny jeans and paired with dresses or mini skirts. Fortunately, there are plenty of square-toe boots to choose from, whether you’re looking for a slouchy suede style or a sleek stiletto. You can go as bold or as tame as you want, playing with fabric, colour and heel shape.
Square-toe ankle boots
Ankle boots are yet another shoe-rack staple. And square-toe ankle boots specifically have that extra edge, whether they’re on the chunkier, rustic side or the slimmer, sleeker side. Here, we’ve mainly stuck to short block heels, which are a sturdy option for winter — but again, you can find this tried-and-true boot shape in a ton of playful styles, including platform heels.
Square-toe work boots
Shoppers have been searching for square-toe work boots (and not the stuck-in-the-mud kind, but rather the office-appropriate ones). These picks are in the same vein as ankle boots because of their polished shape and versatility. I personally reach for my Vivaia square-toe boots (in multiple colours) regularly because of their soft sock-like fabric and comfortable block heels, but you can also opt for a higher heel or even a kitten heel depending on just how badass you want your work outfit to be.
Square-toe cowboy boots
Perhaps you snapped up a pair of pink or metallic cowboy boots during the stylish summer that brought us Barbie, Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. For those of you who didn’t, we present you with square-toe styles that you can add to cart right now. Go for genuine cowboy boots from brands like Ariat and Daisy Street or for Western-boot-adjacent styles that are a bit more modern.
Square-toe lace-up boots
For lace-up boots, you can either go for a chunky combat pair or a delicate Victorian style. I personally can get behind both depending on the outing, but no matter which way you sway, you’re bound to look stylish and feel super-empowered to take on the day in these square-toe boots.