I love the idea of a liquid bandage. It feels medicinal and like something I’d get from an apothecary. I wasn’t sure how this particular product would serve its purpose in my life (did I need to require a bandage?) but then, as if on command, I got a pimple on the left side of my forehead, just next to my eyebrow. As one does, I started picking at it and I brushed on this liquid bandage stuff in an effort to stop myself. It worked kind of like a pimple patch, but more incognito (you can’t see it on the skin even a little bit) and less wasteful (you don’t throw it away). I squeezed the translucent gel onto the brush and brushed over the slightly scabbed pimple and it dried right on top. It’s kind of like a drying lotion, but unlike toothpaste or the Mario Badescu pink Pepto Bismol stuff, it doesn’t actually dry out my skin and cause it to burn and flake off. The next morning, after washing my face, I noticed that the angry spot was a lot less irritated and I followed the same steps for two nights in a row until it was gone. Now I’m fully team Liquid Bandage over the Pimple Patch.