"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I am not a foundation girl . As much as I want to be, as hard as I’m trying, I’m still waiting for the one product that makes me want to love it. ( Haus Labs is still the closest, tbh.) But let me tell you: I was hyped when I heard about this product. Medium coverage seems to be where I want to land and I love the idea that Mario wanted it to be breathable and show the skin’s texture. I didn’t expect this from the Mario Dedivanovic, who basically ushered in the matte look for an entire generation.