The Two Skin-Care Products Saving My Oily Skin

Onto the next product, the Clearing Face Mask . I love me a grease-sopping mask , so I had a feeling I'd love Sand & Sky's white clay formula for acne-prone complexions. (It also came with a tapered application brush for extra spa facial vibes.) The product was the color of pistachio ice cream and had similar ingredients as the moisturizer for maximum oil absorption. My skin isn't super sensitive, but I detected a hint of tingle as I spread it across my T-zone and cheeks. The directions say to leave it on for 10 minutes, but I rinsed after five the first time I tried it just to be safe. Even in a short amount of time, I saw a visible difference in the appearance of my pores. Best of all, my skin didn't feel super-tight and dry afterward — just balanced and satiny matte. I felt like my skin readily drank up my serum and moisturizer, and any small breakouts seemed like they had the air let out of their tires. I haven't used it for a long enough period of time to see if it's dramatically curbed my greasy glands or brightened acne scars, but so far, I love it for when my skin is feeling especially congested.