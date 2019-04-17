These Acne-Fighting Face Masks Will Crush Your Breakouts

When you’re a teenager dealing with your first (or fiftieth) breakout, the plan of attack tends to be pretty straightforward. Squeeze out a generous dollop of drugstore spot treatment each night, bleach some pillowcases, and hope for the best. Rinse, repeat. Acne is never fun, but at least when you’re under the age of 25, you can still pray you’ll grow out of it. This will all end the minute you graduate and get your own apartment, right?
Wrong. Adult acne is a different beast — a more persistent evil that’s an established part of your life, not something that might go away in 3-5 years or whenever your hormone levels stop fluctuating wildly. So you treat it differently, with a diligent skin-care routine and an arsenal of potent products (which you can now, hopefully, afford to spend a little cash on).
Blemish-fighting face masks are particularly essential, and with the number of amazing formulas and proven ingredients on the market, acne sufferers have more options than ever. Bring out the breakout-zapping big guns with these best-in-class masks — now, if only they'd been around when you were 14 and relying on an expired tube of cream your mom gave you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.