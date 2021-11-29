Your Cheat Sheet To Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals

We hope you didn't spend all your monies last week because Cyber Monday at Amazon was worth waiting (and saving up) for. As part of its grand Cyber Week Finale, the behemoth e-tailer is dishing out a hefty batch of actually excellent deals; from historically low prices on coveted Apple products to major markdowns on best-selling Ray-Ban sunglasses, 30% off Oribe holiday gift sets, and even a discount on Buffy's best-selling eucalyptus comforter. And, even more so than its Black Friday offerings, Amazon's Cyber Monday spread is leaving virtually no sale stone unturned with an overflowing section of delightful deals on holiday gifts. While this is a boon for your bank account, it can also be an overwhelming scrolling experience — especially when the final-hour countdown clock is on. To assist, we waded through the megalith to bring you a curated list of need-to-score deals. Keep scrolling for the best bang-for-your-buck Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth closing out Cyber Week with.
Up to 70% off Amazon devices
30% off 23andMe DNA kits
Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
Up to 49% off Vitamix
Up to 44% off Cuisinart
Up to 30% off Fly By Jing
$100 Off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines
Up to 25% off Hydro Flask
$100 off Traeger Grills
Up to 30% off Star Wars gifts
Up to 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
Up to 40% off Levi's
Up to 50% off slippers
Up to 40% off Oribe
Up to 30% off Sunday Riley
Up to 30% off Living Proof
Up to 30% off Mario Badescu
16% off Bioderma
30% off La Roche-Posay
Up to 30% off Casper mattresses
Up to 20% off Buffy bedding
Cyber Monday is a very good day to knock out one hefty chunk of your holiday shopping with the barrage of very unique gifts on sale at Amazon. To prove it, we culled together a selection of our favorite deals that make for crowd-pleasing present material — there's everything from cashmere-blend coats to Mario Badescu's best-selling facial spray set and a wild card book about "Effin' Birds" to Fly By Jing's reader-favorite sauce sets. Plus a smattering of other stocking-stuffery things, too, like beanies and checkerboard-print hair clips.
Up to 30% off Mario Badescu
Up to 30% off Fly By Jing
Up to 30% off Eddie Bauer blankets
20% off cute cat slippers
34% off Calvin Klein Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat
Up to 51% off COSRX
Up to 30% off Stanley mugs
Up to 50% off hair clips
Up to 30% off Star Wars gifts
Amazon's Cyber Monday tech deals are myriad in this veritable jungle of electronics. Whether your wheezy laptop is on its last legs (*raises hand*) or you’re ready to join us on the Kindle bandwagon, there’s a cost-effective cart addition for you on Amazon today.
Up to 70% off Amazon devices
Up to 50% off Beats
Up to 55% off Philips Hue Lighting
Up to 33% off Marshall Speakers and Headphones
25% off Google Wifi systems
25% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
Up to 29% off Bose earbuds
Up to 30% off Apple iMac
Amazon’s tried and true fashion imprints are the eptiome of crowd-pleasing — shoppers of all shapes and sizes need these brands in their wardrobes, especially at prices this low.
Up to 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
Up to 50% off Vera Bradley
Up to 60% off Adidas Originals
Up to 40% off Levi's
Up to 40% off Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras
Up to 30% off Crocs
Sleep not on Amazon’s extensive selection of face-enhancing products — everything from subscribe-able, daily-use toners to celebrity-driven, four-star eye makeup is marked down for Cyber Monday.
Up to 60% off HAUS LABORATORIES
Up to 40% off Oribe
Up to 30% off Sunday Riley
Up to 30% off Living Proof
Up to 30% off Covergirl & Rimmel
Save 15% off Maybelline
30% off Redken
16% off Bioderma
30% off La Roche-Posay
Up to 51% off Revlon
Up to 30% off Revlon, Bed Head & Hot Tools styling tools
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for one of your favorite guys, we combed through Amazon's Cyber Monday deals to find the best markdowns for men. Highlights include super-soft sherpa pullovers, actually cool socks, a top-rated wallet, and other A+ stuff.
Up to 30% off Goodthreads
47% off Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Up to 40% off Lacoste
Up to 32% off Jack Black
Up to 25% off Hydro Flask
Up to 30% off beanies
Up to 40% off wallets
$100 off Traeger Grills
Wellness is many things to many people — for some, it’s the ability to parse the mystery of thier own DNA; for others, it’s a Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush. One thing is certain: wellness is more affordable for everyone on Cyber Monday.
30% off 23andMe DNA kits
30% off Goli
Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
30% off NordicTrack
Up to 33% off Fitbit
Now is the time to stock up on every little household helper that Amazon has to offer. Whether it’s a turbo-charged blender with peerless pulverizing power or the little robot vacuum that could, make your life easier and more comfortable with these Cyber Monday savings.
Up to 49% off Vitamix
30% off the Furbo Dog Camera
35% off iRobot Roomba
Up to 44% off Cuisinart
Up to 45% off Blueair air purifiers
Up to 36% off SodaStream
16% off COSORI air fryers
$100 Off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines
Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals are packed with deep discounts on bedding essentials — from top-rated sheet sets to under-$20 memory foam pillows, Casper mattresses, silk pillowcases, and more.
Up to 30% off Casper mattresses and more
Up to 50% off LinenSpa memory foam
Up to 20% off Buffy bedding
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.