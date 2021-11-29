Story from Amazon

Your Cheat Sheet To Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals

Karina Hoshikawa
We hope you didn't spend all your monies last week because Cyber Monday at Amazon was worth waiting (and saving up) for. As part of its grand Cyber Week Finale, the behemoth e-tailer is dishing out a hefty batch of actually excellent deals; from historically low prices on coveted Apple products to major markdowns on best-selling Ray-Ban sunglasses, 30% off Oribe holiday gift sets, and even a discount on Buffy's best-selling eucalyptus comforter. And, even more so than its Black Friday offerings, Amazon's Cyber Monday spread is leaving virtually no sale stone unturned with an overflowing section of delightful deals on holiday gifts. While this is a boon for your bank account, it can also be an overwhelming scrolling experience — especially when the final-hour countdown clock is on. To assist, we waded through the megalith to bring you a curated list of need-to-score deals. Keep scrolling for the best bang-for-your-buck Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth closing out Cyber Week with.
Advertisement

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Quick Links

Up to 70% off Amazon devices
30% off 23andMe DNA kits
Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
Up to 49% off Vitamix
Up to 44% off Cuisinart
Up to 30% off Fly By Jing
$100 Off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines
Up to 25% off Hydro Flask
$100 off Traeger Grills
Up to 30% off Star Wars gifts
Up to 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
Up to 40% off Levi's
Up to 50% off slippers
Up to 40% off Oribe
Up to 30% off Sunday Riley
Up to 30% off Living Proof
Up to 30% off Mario Badescu
16% off Bioderma
30% off La Roche-Posay
Up to 30% off Casper mattresses
Up to 20% off Buffy bedding
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals On Gifts

Shop This
Fly By Jing
Lucky 88 Holiday, Ultimate Sichuan Pantry ...
$84.00$120.00
Amazon
Fly By Jing
Triple Threat Trio
$33.75$45.00
Amazon
Cyber Monday is a very good day to knock out one hefty chunk of your holiday shopping with the barrage of very unique gifts on sale at Amazon. To prove it, we culled together a selection of our favorite deals that make for crowd-pleasing present material — there's everything from cashmere-blend coats to Mario Badescu's best-selling facial spray set and a wild card book about "Effin' Birds" to Fly By Jing's reader-favorite sauce sets. Plus a smattering of other stocking-stuffery things, too, like beanies and checkerboard-print hair clips.

Up to 30% off Mario Badescu
Up to 30% off Fly By Jing
Up to 30% off Eddie Bauer blankets
20% off cute cat slippers
34% off Calvin Klein Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat
Up to 51% off COSRX
Up to 30% off Stanley mugs
Up to 50% off hair clips
Up to 30% off Star Wars gifts
Advertisement
CosRx
Holiday Set - All I Want From Cosrx
$14.00$20.00
Amazon
Stanley
Camp Pour Over Coffee Set
$18.37$35.00
Amazon
Calvin Klein
Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat
$131.69$199.99
Amazon
Mario Badescu
The Facial Spray Collection
$21.00$28.00
Amazon
Aaron Reynolds
Effin' Birds: A Field Guide To Identification
$12.79$16.99
Amazon
GaraTia
Cute Cat Warm House Slippers
$22.39$27.99
Amazon
HAIR CLIPS
Large Checkerboard Claw Hair Clips (5-pack)
$9.59$11.99
Amazon
Eddie Bauer
Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw
$21.59$29.99
Amazon
Fantasy Flight Games
Star Wars Outer Rim Board Game
$44.99$61.50
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Shop This
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
$104.99$139.99
Amazon
Amazon's Cyber Monday tech deals are myriad in this veritable jungle of electronics. Whether your wheezy laptop is on its last legs (*raises hand*) or you’re ready to join us on the Kindle bandwagon, there’s a cost-effective cart addition for you on Amazon today.

Up to 70% off Amazon devices
Up to 50% off Beats
Up to 55% off Philips Hue Lighting
Up to 33% off Marshall Speakers and Headphones
25% off Google Wifi systems
25% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
Up to 29% off Bose earbuds
Up to 30% off Apple iMac
Up to 50% off Beats
Amazon
All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
$104.99$139.99
Amazon
Beats
Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones
$99.99$199.95
Amazon
Marshall
Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$129.99$149.99
Amazon
Amazon
Echo (4th Gen) | With Premium Sound, Smart...
$59.99$99.99
Amazon
Apple
2020 Imac (21.5-inch, 8gb Ram, 256gb Ssd S...
$799.00$1099.00
Amazon
Click and Grow
Indoor Smart Garden Kit
$172.95$229.95
Amazon
Philips
Hue White Led Smart Button Starter Kit
$74.99$99.99
Amazon
Google
Wifi - Ac1200 - Mesh Wifi System 3 Pack
$149.99$199.99
Amazon
Bose
Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Bluet...
$149.00$179.00
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Shop This
Ray-Ban
Erika Round Sunglasses
$69.00$138.00
Amazon
Amazon’s tried and true fashion imprints are the eptiome of crowd-pleasing — shoppers of all shapes and sizes need these brands in their wardrobes, especially at prices this low.

Up to 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
Up to 50% off Vera Bradley
Up to 60% off Adidas Originals
Up to 40% off Levi's
Up to 40% off Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras
Up to 30% off Crocs
Ray-Ban
Erika Round Sunglasses
$69.00$138.00
Amazon
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Bralette
$14.00$28.00
Amazon
Crocs
Ralen Clog
$34.99$49.99
Amazon
Levi's
Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets
$58.80$98.00
Amazon
Vera Bradley
Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
$50.00$100.00
Amazon
Aleader
Men's Duck Boot
$44.79$74.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Shop This
Oribe
Signature Shampoo And Conditioner Bundle
$171.00$285.00
Amazon
Sleep not on Amazon’s extensive selection of face-enhancing products — everything from subscribe-able, daily-use toners to celebrity-driven, four-star eye makeup is marked down for Cyber Monday.

Up to 60% off HAUS LABORATORIES
Up to 40% off Oribe
Up to 30% off Sunday Riley
Up to 30% off Living Proof
Up to 30% off Covergirl & Rimmel
Save 15% off Maybelline
30% off Redken
16% off Bioderma
30% off La Roche-Posay
Up to 51% off Revlon
Up to 30% off Revlon, Bed Head & Hot Tools styling tools
Advertisement
Haus Laboratories
Liquid Eye-lie-ner | Felt-tip Or Microtip ...
$10.80$18.00
Amazon
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser Fo...
$17.00$20.00
Amazon
Bioderma
Sensibio - H2o Micellar Water (pack Of 2)
$20.24$23.99
Amazon
Sunday Riley
C.e.o. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Lime...
$45.50$65.00
Amazon
Oribe
Signature Shampoo And Conditioner Bundle
$171.00$285.00
Amazon
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
$27.30$39.00
Amazon
Revlon
Oil-absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
$6.99$9.98
Amazon
Revlon
One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air ...
$22.28$59.99
Amazon
Redken
All Soft Shampoo
$14.00$20.00
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Men's Deals

Shop This
Goodthreads
Men's Sherpa Fleece Fullzip Jacket
$43.20$50.90
Amazon
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for one of your favorite guys, we combed through Amazon's Cyber Monday deals to find the best markdowns for men. Highlights include super-soft sherpa pullovers, actually cool socks, a top-rated wallet, and other A+ stuff.

Up to 30% off Goodthreads
47% off Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Up to 40% off Lacoste
Up to 32% off Jack Black
Up to 25% off Hydro Flask
Up to 30% off beanies
Up to 40% off wallets
$100 off Traeger Grills
Goodthreads
Men's Sherpa Fleece Fullzip Jacket
$43.20$50.90
Amazon
Jack Black
Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack)
$15.00$22.00
Amazon
WeciBor
Men's Cool Socks (8-pack)
$14.90$20.99
Amazon
Hydro Flask
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$48.71$64.95
Amazon
Levi's
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$52.23$98.00
Amazon
Access Denied
Rfid Front Pocket Thin Minimalist Wallet
$23.96$39.99
Amazon
Levi's
Men's Knit Cuffed All Season Beanie
$11.76$16.99
Amazon
Lacoste
Men's Concours Driving Style Loafer
$59.40$99.00
Amazon
Traeger
Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill And Smoker
$799.95$899.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Deals

Wellness is many things to many people — for some, it’s the ability to parse the mystery of thier own DNA; for others, it’s a Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush. One thing is certain: wellness is more affordable for everyone on Cyber Monday.

30% off 23andMe DNA kits
30% off Goli
Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
30% off NordicTrack
Up to 33% off Fitbit
Advertisement
23andMe
Health + Ancestry Service
$99.00$199.00
Amazon
Goli
Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins
$13.29$18.98
Amazon
Philips Sonicare
Expertclean 7500 Electric Toothbrush
$99.95$169.95
Amazon
Mirakel
Heated Neck Massager
$29.74$49.99
Amazon
NordicTrack
T Series Treadmill
$454.30$649.00
Amazon
LectroFan
Evo White Noise Sound Machine
$38.96$44.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Now is the time to stock up on every little household helper that Amazon has to offer. Whether it’s a turbo-charged blender with peerless pulverizing power or the little robot vacuum that could, make your life easier and more comfortable with these Cyber Monday savings.

Up to 49% off Vitamix
30% off the Furbo Dog Camera
35% off iRobot Roomba
Up to 44% off Cuisinart
Up to 45% off Blueair air purifiers
Up to 36% off SodaStream
16% off COSORI air fryers
$100 Off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines
Blueair
Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier 3 Stages With ...
$199.99$299.99
Amazon
Cuisinart
Tps-10 10 Piece Classic Tri-ply Stainless ...
$124.99$180.21
Amazon
SodaStream
Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Bundle With Bub...
$89.99$139.99
Amazon
Furbo
Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full Hd Wifi Pe...
$118.00$169.00
Amazon
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity...
$179.00$274.00
Amazon
ECORELAX
Gooseneck Electric Kettle
$44.14$55.17
Amazon
Breville
Bes870xl Barista Express Espresso Machine
$599.95$699.95
Amazon
Cosori
Air Fryer, Large Oilless Oven Cooker
$75.98$89.99
Amazon
Vitamix
5200 Blender Professional-grade, Self-clea...
$278.99$549.99
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Cyber Monday Bedding Deals

Shop This
Linenspa
Shredded Gel Memory Foam Pillow
$15.94$24.99
Amazon
Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals are packed with deep discounts on bedding essentials — from top-rated sheet sets to under-$20 memory foam pillows, Casper mattresses, silk pillowcases, and more.

Up to 30% off Casper mattresses and more
Up to 50% off LinenSpa memory foam
Up to 20% off Buffy bedding
Casper
Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
$476.00$595.00
Amazon
Linenspa
Shredded Gel Memory Foam Pillow
$15.94$24.99
Amazon
Buffy
Breeze Comforter
$175.20$219.00
Amazon
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement