At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
We spend a lot of time perusing the digital shelves of Amazon for, ahem, work reasons — and whenever we find ourselves conducting research on travel accessories, one item always comes up front and center.
With over 13,000 five-star reviews and certified Amazon travel bestseller status, the SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller dominates search results on the platform for all things luggage-related. And right now, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it deal on the carry-on version. The bag is currently on sale for just over $95, with the deal available on a wide range of colorways, including dark gray, blue, and deep burgundy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Don't get us wrong: good Amazon luggage deals do come around every so often, but the reason we're so enamored with this one has to do with the sheer amount of adulation the marked-down luggage in question has received in the review section: It has 4.5 stars out of 5 in over 17,000 global ratings, over 75% of them five-star ones. Many users sing praises for the robust fabric, the adjustable depth, and the two roomy exterior pockets. Several reviews also call out how the padded ergonomic handles are a feature you'd expect from a much more expensive bag. The positive buzz doesn't end there.
The most interesting thing that jumped out about the SwissGear Sion Carry-On was how it comes highly recommended by pilots and flight attendants. I counted a handful of reviews from aviation professionals expressing how much they rely on this piece of luggage when traveling for work. "My husband is a corporate pilot and has to travel light," writes Angela, an Amazon user. "I can pack a week's worth of cloths and still have room."
More Amazon luggage deals you shouldn't miss:
Pamela, a flight attendant and Amazon user, says this is her top choice for a carry-on, due to how well "it fits in the overhead bin space" and has a very smooth roll. Since these people pretty much fly around for a living and presumably have a trained eye for durable luggage, their glowing endorsement definitely counts for a lot.
If you're in the market for some new rolling luggage that's functional and affordable, this under $100 carry-on is a clear winner — with #1 Amazon bestseller crown to show for it. SwissGear has also put the large check-in roller on sale if you're looking to score another luggage deal before vacation season officially starts.