8 Prime Day Luggage Deals That Pack Major Airport Style

Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
Attention all passengers, it's time to whip open your wishlist as Amazon Prime Day is approaching. While we're all aware of the extensive lists of sales to peruse, don't overlook Amazon Prime Day's luggage deals. The two-day sale (July 12 and 13) event is the crucial time to snag a new item for your summer vacays. Yes, that means the weekender bag of your dreams could be included, too. Also, it's another reminder to upgrade your scratched-up suitcase. It's time to travel in style again.
Advertisement
Shop the deals ahead to get up to 60% off luggage sets, luxe hard-shell suitcases, weekenders, and duffles. There's a style and color for every type of traveler. Plus, if one of the items weren't what you thought it would be, Amazon's return policy is straightforward to follow. Hence, you can pick and choose among the most coveted pieces with ease. Your next trip is awaiting you.
Step up to the airline's front desk with your new glossy checked-in bag and be ready for all the compliments. It's the ideal elevated suitcase for longer trips.
The Adidas Defender 4 duffle is not your old worn-in high school workout bag. It has more room to fit all your necessities, from pouches, multiple shoes, and clothes.
Jet-set to your next destination with a three-piece suitcase set. Coolife has a plethora of vibrant shades to choose from, and this one is 33% off its original price.
This no-fuss duffle bag will get you through TSA fast.
Advertisement
This beloved suitcase is built for durability with its scratch-resistant exterior and four multidirectional oversize spinner wheels. Did we mention it has over 5,000 reviews?
A whimsical pair of suitcases that exude summery watermelon vibes is currently 64% off. Don't dally for this is a one-of-a-kind deal.
The perk of this funky printed weekender is that it works as a carry-on bag and is small enough to stow under your seat. It's also built for comfort and convenience as you run through the airport.
This Vera Bradley check-in suitcase is pretty protection. The hard shell on this case keeps your stuff safe and sound, but it won't stop people from admiring the design.