8 Prime Day Luggage Deals That Pack Major Airport Style

Attention all passengers, it's time to whip open your wishlist as Amazon Prime Day is approaching. While we're all aware of the extensive lists of sales to peruse, don't overlook Amazon Prime Day's luggage deals. The two-day sale (July 12 and 13) event is the crucial time to snag a new item for your summer vacays. Yes, that means the weekender bag of your dreams could be included, too. Also, it's another reminder to upgrade your scratched-up suitcase. It's time to travel in style again.