From Plumping Gloss To Cryo Toner, 17 Top Beauty Finds For Fall

"Is it just me, or did we all stop using masks? I love a mask, but after a month where I tried to do a different sheet mask for 30 days and wound up frying my face, I reserved them for the experts — face masks are for facialists and estheticians and not me. My skincare routine is rather acid-forward as it is — Pixi Glow Tonic forever — so I’m always a little averse to adding many more into my routine, but this mask, which is 25% acids (10% AHAs and 15% PHAs), seems to counteract any negative thought I had about adding in acids . The brand recommends using it two to three times a week to get the best results, so I swapped my beloved Lion Pose UNSPOTTED 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum with this for two weeks and y’all, my skin was even more on point. My biggest concern (my darkish under-eye bags) didn’t look as sad as they normally do. The next morning, my skin looked brighter and bouncier. But what I really loved is that I didn’t feel like my skin had every bit of moisture sucked out of its existence, like some masks tend to do. Oh, and this has a really cute iridescent tint to it, like the I Dew Care Sugar Kitten Hydrating Holographic Peel-Off Mask that was all over Instagram a few years ago, but this is far more translucent. Lion Pose is still going to be my first grab, but when I’m leaning into self-care in the dark days of fall, Dewtopia and I are 2gether 4ever."