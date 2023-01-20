"However, the steamer could not have been easier to use when paired with the saucepan. All I had to do was put an inch of water into the pot and then place my veggies into the steamer. That was it. Once it was finished steaming, I could easily put the potatoes back in the pot and add my seasoning without using another dish (which is, honestly, the worst part of cooking). Within 15 minutes, I was introduced to my delicious side dish of baby potatoes. The only thing I didn't love was that the handle heats up just as much as the steamer. Lifting without a potholder for a significant amount of time is a bit unsafe. Otherwise, it was a joy all around and made me feel like a professional in my kitchen." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Producer/Writer