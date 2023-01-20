Caraway is on a roll when it comes to aesthetically pleasing, highly useful cookware. It may be best known for its easy-to-use, easy-to-organize sets, but the brand has also released minis for solo dinners and bakeware. Now, the Caraway genies have heard your pleas to add another much-needed kitchen staple to its collection. We're here to introduce the Caraway steamers. Available individually and as a set, these handy inserts pair with Caraway cookware for easy use and storage, and double as colanders. While steamer inserts aren't exactly new, Caraway has taken it a step further by debuting the world's first ceramic-coated non-stick version. Rather than opting for a metal insert that can be a pain to clean, or a low-quality insert that doesn't hold much food, or a separate steaming appliance that eats up precious storage space, Caraway has taken the best of all three (compact storage, easy cooking, and easy cleaning) and combined it into one good-looking piece of equipment. You heard it, folks, if the people want more, Caraway gives more.
For $55, you can get a small steamer that works with Caraway's 3-quart saucepan. The larger steamer fits its 6.5-quart Dutch oven and is only $10 more, or you can purchase the set for $120. And while the steamers were designed to complement and nest perfectly within the brand's Dutch oven and saucepans, you can also pair them with your existing pots and pans of similar dimensions — you'll just want to make sure the steamer can rest on the lip of the pot and not touch the bottom. The steamer's interior is coated with Caraway's signature non-toxic ceramic surface, guaranteeing easy cooking and minimal scrubbing. Not only does the non-stick surface allow for steamed food to be easily removed once cooking is done, but if you forgot to drizzle oil when cooking your spaghetti, there's no need to worry about vigorously scraping away cooked pasta noodles afterward. Finally, the stainless steel exterior heats fast and retains heat well, allowing it to cook your food faster.
If you still have questions, R29's shopping team is here to give you our in-depth thoughts after testing them out. Caraway sent us the steamers ahead of their release as well as a complementing saucepan or Dutch oven so we could see how they work together. Full steam ahead for the R29 Shopping Team's review of Caraway's latest launch.
This beautiful steamer was so straightforward. You wouldn’t even know that this was my first time using one. Beginner chefs – the time for cheffing-up (aka leveling up as a chef) is now, and I (and the Caraway Steamer Duo) support you on your journey.
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Say goodbye to those old-fashioned wobbly metal steamer baskets that barely fit a side of broccoli — the smaller steamer is perfect for meals and snacks for one or two. Craving a small sample of steamed dumplings, leafy greens, or shellfish? The sturdy insert will hold all that and more — all while taking up no extra storage room in your cabinets.
"From the moment I laid eyes on the Caraway saucepan, it was love at first sight. The brand's signature "perracotta" color looked gorgeous just sitting on my stove, and the small stainless steel steamer wasn't too imposing. Honestly, they both looked so pretty that I almost didn't want to use them, and also — I'm not the best chef, so I'm usually intimidated by new kitchen appliances.
"However, the steamer could not have been easier to use when paired with the saucepan. All I had to do was put an inch of water into the pot and then place my veggies into the steamer. That was it. Once it was finished steaming, I could easily put the potatoes back in the pot and add my seasoning without using another dish (which is, honestly, the worst part of cooking). Within 15 minutes, I was introduced to my delicious side dish of baby potatoes. The only thing I didn't love was that the handle heats up just as much as the steamer. Lifting without a potholder for a significant amount of time is a bit unsafe. Otherwise, it was a joy all around and made me feel like a professional in my kitchen." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Producer/Writer
Going to get this out of the way up top: Looks-wise, the Caraway saucepan and steamer are an absolute 10/10.
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"When it came to my saucepan, I got the sage colorway, which is the perfect dusty green. Even though I love cooking, I'm definitely a novice in steamer inserts. Luckily, the instruction card that my Caraway duo came with couldn't have been easier to follow. Everything was built to fit perfectly, which deeply satisfied my Virgo nature."
"For my first try, I made my favorite frozen dumplings from Fly By Jing. After steaming for 10 minutes, I was rewarded with delicious, perfectly cooked pillows of delectable scallops and shrimp — no stickiness or elbow grease required. (Note: Since the handles are metal, make sure you use a mitt or towel when handling and cleaning!) All in all, I'm super-impressed and will only be steaming my food from now on. (Kidding.)" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"The steamer is a game changerrrr! This beautiful steamer was so straightforward. You wouldn't even know that was my first time using one. After receiving the saucepan and steamer, my first choice in the test run was dumplings. It took only 9 minutes of steaming, and wow, I felt like a pro. The steam really does come out with a flourish in a wispy burst to reveal the sweet little delicious dumplings. While I usually like my foods on the crispier side, I can't wait to try steaming more foods like sweet potatoes, broccoli, and tofu, which I normally pop in the oven.
Steaming is normally intimidating, but Caraway’s Steamer makes it easy. It provides a handy-dandy manual for taking the golden standard of care of its products and very user-friendly instructions for novice steamers – steamer students, if you will.
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"Overall, the insert is user-friendly and easy to wash after making your culinary masterpiece! It's a great stepping stone for those who haven't tried a ton of kitchen cookware and want a different take on their favorite foods. I would definitely recommend it to a friend that is trying to upgrade their cooking game or is looking to invest in a high-quality yet affordable steamer." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Maybe you meal prep, have a big family, or just cook as if you live in a four-person household (the latter is me). Either way, the large steamer will get your food cooking in a jiffy and allow you to prepare ample food for the week or a party.
"My fiancé and I love leftovers. Conveniently, I cook enough as if we invited people over for dinner. I blame it on having a huge family, so I'm used to making tons of food. However, in my grandmother's wise words, it's best to have leftovers than to be short of food. Hence, I prefer being able to cook as much as I want, and this steamer allows me to."
"The large steamer is perfect when I want to steam some Korean sweet potatoes. Korean sweet potatoes are significantly bigger than American kinds and uneven in shape, so I have trouble situating them in a traditional steamer. Traditional bamboo steamers or metal steamer baskets are a bit low in height, making them only suitable for smaller veggies like broccoli or carrots. However, I could comfortably fit four sweet potatoes in Caraway's large steamer because of the generous size and depth. Unfortunately, the sweet potatoes weren't pictured in the photo below as my hands were too fast for the picture.
"When it comes to cleanup, my fiancé is obsessed with how easy Caraway products are to clean because of the smooth ceramic interior, and he was thrilled to discover that the same goes for the steamer insert. We previously had this one pan that everything would stick on no matter how much oil or spray you would use, so this was an upgrade. Meanwhile, I was excited to find out that the lid of my Dutch oven fit perfectly on top of the steamer. I love compact things and keeping my kitchen neat, and the combo of the lid, steamer, and Dutch oven looked put together. Not to mention, the cheerful marigold hue of my Dutch oven was an aesthetically pleasing bonus." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
Find yourself needing both sizes on a regular basis or often cook for a large group? Caraway's Steamers Duo will get you through it all.
