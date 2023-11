13 Amazon Travel Gifts That Are Insanely Useful For Frequent Flyers

We all have that one friend with a travel bucket list longer than the TSA queue. While these intrepid explorers may very well have their Global Entry and Clear all sorted out, a travel gift or two — to help make packing feel like less of a chore and the rest of the journey downright seamless — will always be appreciated. This is where Amazon comes in: The e-commerce heavyweight is our ultimate go-to for travel accessories that are not just affordable, but so smart and practical that they make you wonder how on earth you managed traveling without them.