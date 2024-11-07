Honey, You Never Looked Better! Lindsay Lohan’s New Nexxus Campaign Pays Homage To This Iconic Role

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Save for a brief-ish stint as a blonde, Lindsay Lohan’s iconic red hair has helped make some of the most iconic looks in millennial film history. Mean Girls wouldn’t be the same if Cady Heron sported buttery blonde hair à la Regina George, just as Lola’s born-to-stand-out personality in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen was perfectly expressed with her highlighted strawberry blonde strands.
In our current social media-fueled age, it’s tempting to try every new hair color or cut t that floods your FYP. However, if you ever needed a strong case for a signature look, I’d argue that Lohan’s iconic mane is as rock-solid evidence as any — and it’s why Nexxus decided to partner with the actor on its latest campaign.
“Hair is everything when it comes to building a character or making a statement on the red carpet,” Lohan tells Refinery29. “Whether it's a sleek style that shows confidence or soft waves that give a more laid-back vibe, hair always helps set the tone. I love working closely with my stylist, Danielle Priano, to experiment and play around.” Nexxus is known for its affordable, salon-quality hair products, and the brand’s new Style Swap campaign proves that you don’t need an A-list budget to achieve some of the trendiest looks right at home.
In addition to spotlighting Nexxus’ versatile styling products, the campaign also gave Lohan a chance to revisit two of her most beloved roles to date: Annie and Hallie from 1998’s The Parent Trap. “It felt like stepping back into those characters but with a more modern twist — kind of like catching up with old friends,” she says. For any Meredith Blake truthers, there’s also a cheeky nod to one conniving blonde fiancée: “And yes, that wide-brim hat was definitely a little wink to Meredith Blake! We couldn’t leave her out — she’s just too iconic not to get her own moment.” I don’t disagree!
Some of Lohan’s favorites include Nexxus’ Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil (“It adds shine without weighing my hair down, which is so important,” she says), in addition to the brand’s Slick Stick, an innovative solid wax that makes crafting sleek styles a breeze. Best of all, these products clock in at $20 and under — a steal compared to luxury brands. “My hair goes through a lot, whether I’m on set or getting ready for an event, so keeping it healthy is always a top priority,” Lohan adds. “The built-in heat protectants in Nexxus styling products are a total lifesaver, but I still try to be mindful of heat styling and make sure my natural color gets plenty of hydration.”
With Lohan starring in another Netflix Christmas movie this holiday season (Our Little Secret), I am very here for Lohan’s return as rom-com royalty — especially if it means more major hair moments gracing our screens. “Working with Nexxus has been such a fun experience because they really understand the power of hair to transform a look and a mood,” says Lohan. “Being able to play with different styles that tap into some of my most iconic characters while using products I truly love makes this campaign so special.”