Confessions Of Lindsay Lohan's Makeup Artist

Lindsay has had a very public evolution throughout the years. What do you think has been the biggest turning point [for her look]?

"I think this is the turning point for her now! The summer in Mykonos is so hot and we’re at a beach club all day, so we tried to never put too much makeup on. Luckily, she looks so young and beautiful with no makeup. I wanted to make sure she looked like the boss, so we often just did a bold lip to achieve that look. She likes to have fun with fashion and she was open to trying out different things. We got to play a lot."