Confessions Of Lindsay Lohan's Makeup Artist

The haters will say otherwise, but Lohan is thriving in a way she hasn't since the early 2000s — and it shows. Follow the multi-hyphenate on Instagram and you'll see her living it up in bold red lipsticks and sun-kissed skin (after all, she runs a beach club in Greece ), serving looks in mirror selfies that are so good we had to hunt down her current go-to makeup artist, Rob Scheppy , to ask, "How does she do it?" Beauty-industry veteran Scheppy has been spending considerable time with Lohan since July while working on her new MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club — so he's more qualified than most to say that 2019 is bound to be a real turning point for Lohan and her look. All the details on how he's turned Hollywood's comeback kid into a budding beauty icon, ahead...