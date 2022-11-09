Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Is Her Rom-Com Renaissance

At the heart of the film is a message around enjoying the simpler things and embracing the people and moments around you — rather than objects or material things. After Sierra loses her memory and any notion of who she actually is or just how wealthy she is, she embraces a more low-key way of life that was once so foreign to her, like making her bed, cooking breakfast for people she loves, and cleaning a toilet. While on the surface they may seem less-than-glam (OK, cleaning bathrooms is never fun), these are the moments that ultimately make up life and make it so incredible. And they should be embraced. It’s a message many people are relating to post-pandemic, Lohan included. “It definitely resonated with me from growing up,” she says, “being so in the Hollywood scene for a while and everything around being so important, and then just kind of switching my life to a very simple life. It really made sense to me, and the character arc of showing that to people, it's not about the things that you have, it's about the people that you share them with.”